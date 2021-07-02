MeToo Executives Warn of ‘Chilling Effect’ Bill Cosby’s Release From Prison Will Have on Sexual Assault Survivors

When Indira Henard, director of the DC Rape Crisis Center, received the text on Wednesday, she thought she was not reading her phone correctly.

“Indira oh my god,” said a colleague’s post. “Cosby gets out of jail.”

“I put the news on and it was there, and my heart sank,” Ms. Henard said.

“I thought about how all of our survivors would feel.”

During the afternoon, Ms Henard said the ’s hotline was “off the hook with survivors needing a place to treat and people asking, ‘What happened? I do not understand. He was sentenced. Why would they do this? “”

The Washington-based center held support sessions Wednesday night and scheduled emergency sessions Thursday to deal with the news.

Mr Cosby returned home after Pennsylvania’s highest court overturned his conviction for sexual assault and immediately released from prison. ( Reuters: Mark Makela

Worries release will delay #MeToo progress

When America saw Bill Cosby once “America’s father” go to jail almost three years ago, it was perhaps the most astonishing development to date of the nascent #MeToo movement, which had emerged in late 2017 with allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Advocates and survivors of sexual assault hoped the movement would usher in an era of accountability for stalkers and abusers and in many ways it did.

In recent years, victims have become increasingly emboldened to seek justice, even for abuses committed years ago, in the hope that their allegations would be taken more seriously.

But on Wednesday, as the nation digested the equally astonishing sight of Mr Cosby being released from prison, some feared it might have a chilling effect on survivors, who often don’t come forward because they don’t believe it. will do justice.

And they wondered if some of the momentum of the movement, already slowed down by the pandemic, would be lost amid the feeling that another powerful man had gotten away with it albeit on a technical point.

“It was a tough day,” Ms. Henard said.

“This is a deeply painful time not only for the survivors of the Cosby case who came forward at the risk of their lives, but for all survivors.”

#MeToo founder says news is “real concern for survivors”

For Tarana Burke, the leading activist who gave the #MeToo movement its name, the first reaction to the Pennsylvania court ruling was “a shock, really a shock.”

“And when the shock set in and I started seeing some of the comments (on social media) coming in, we, the people doing this work in the field, started to band together to talk about what would be our answer, ”Ms. Burke said in an interview.

“It was just a real concern for the survivors. We’re going to have a hard time sleeping.”

“The fact of the matter,” added Ms. Burke, herself a sexual assault survivor in her youth, “is that we won’t see the ramifications of things like this for a while. will look back and say, “I was sexually assaulted a week before Cosby’s verdict was overturned. And the way the reaction hit the internet made me change my mind. ‘

“We won’t be hearing these stories for a while. But those of us who have been through similar things, we know exactly how it happens and where it ends up and what the consequences are, unfortunately.”

Tarana Burke says she was shocked by decision to overturn Mr Cosby’s conviction ( AP: Steve Ruark

RAINN, the anti-sexual violence organization, said its phone calls rose 24% on Wednesday from the previous week.

“This is one of those times when I really pray that people will read past the headlines,” said Scott Berkowitz, Executive Director.

“I think the country believes the victims,” Berkowitz said in an interview.

What worries him: “Many survivors choose not to report to the police, and for those who do, it is a difficult decision because they know it will be a long and difficult task throughout the judicial process. . that if you believe that in the end there is a reasonable chance of getting justice. “

He said RAINN would try to educate people that “the problem that let Bill Cosby out is not a problem that arises in a normal case.”

This is the point that Lisa Banks, one of the nation’s most prominent lawyers in #MeToo issues with her partner, Debra Katz, has sought to return home.

“The message has to be very clear and simple, that this is a prosecutor’s mistake, a very unusual mistake and a technical detail that is unlikely to happen again,” she said.

She was referring to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling that District Attorney Kevin Steele was obligated to keep his predecessor’s promise not to indict the comedian, although there is no evidence that a deal was made. has never been written down.

“Of course, the outlook for the #MeToo era’s first major conviction on release from prison is devastating,” Ms. Banks said.

“I don’t think it’s something that a lot of people are going to get over very easily. But I will say something that (Cosby’s accuser) Andrea Constand said when the verdict was struck: ‘The truth wins. “I still think I did. And I don’t want people to get discouraged, even though I know it’s going to be difficult.”

Cosby’s onscreen woman accused of “lack of sensitivity to survivors”

Phylicia Rashad, who played Mr. Cosby’s wife for years on the family sitcom “The Cosby Show”, released a statement Wednesday saying she sympathizes with all victims of sexual assault after receiving abuse. negative reactions for the comments made during the release of the actor.

However, the statement did not mention Mr. Cosby or his case.

Ms Rashad expressed her support for Mr Cosby’s release, tweeting a photo of Cosby, with the message: “FINALLY !!!! A terrible wrong is being fixed, a miscarriage of justice is corrected!”

The tweet elicited an immediate response online, with a few expressing support, but many others attacking Ms Rashad for defending a man accused of drugging and raping several women over a period of decades.

Ms Rashad’s support for Mr Cosby is nothing new. She had publicly defended him during his multi-year legal battles, but his later comments were criticized for his lack of “sensitivity to survivors of sexual assault.”

Hours after her tweet on Wednesday, Ms Rashad sent a clarification.

“I fully support survivors of sexual assault who come forward. My post was by no means meant to be oblivious to their truth,” she wrote.

“Personally, I know from my friends and family that such abuse has lifelong residual effects. My sincere wish is a cure.”

Mr. Cosby is best known for his role as the lovable husband and father in the 1980s comedy television series “The Cosby Show”. ( IMDB

The decision does not diminish the “good work of the #MeToo movement”

Ms Henard said she and her colleagues at the DC Rape Crisis Center were spending Thursday listening to survivors.

“I am really concerned about the chilling effect this will have,” she said.

“Particularly for the black and brown survivors, it is deeply painful. We bear witness to tears and pain, as survivors ask, ‘What will it take for a verdict to fall and not be overturned because of? ‘a technical detail?

“This man did not rape one, not two, not three, not four, but (dozens of) women, and so we cannot forget him,” she said, referring to the charges against Cosby that were never taken to court, often because the statute of limitations were exhausted.

But Ms Henard said Wednesday’s court ruling, as shocking as it has been to so many, “in no way diminishes the good work of the #MeToo movement.”

“We have made great strides in recent years,” she said.

“There are other great things that have happened and will continue to happen. This moment reminds all of us, especially those of us with boots on the pitch, that there is still work to be done. to do.”

