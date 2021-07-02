Entertainment
Bollywood and Southern Film Industries Announce New Plans in Sign of Recovery
New Delhi: Cinemas may be far from fully reopening, but Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam film industries are quickly announcing new plans, indicating signs of a return to work and filmmaking for theatrical release .
Telugu stars like Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Mahesh Babu and Jr. NTR have all announced new plans. Tamil stars Vijay and Dhanush have signed up for upcoming films, The beast and an untitled venture with director Sekhar Kammula, respectively. As for Bollywood, Ajay Devgn to produce Hindi remake of hit Telugu Naandhi, while Kartik Aaryan will be seen in a musical love story titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha.
Business experts say these are signs the industry is seriously considering theatrical releases, especially in 2022, when improving consumer sentiment and vaccinated audiences will see good returns on films that will be ready by now. the.
Everyone in entertainment, and especially in the film industry, has realized that there are no two ways that cinemas don’t go away anywhere. The film industry still generates almost 60-70% of the total revenue from all films and OTT platforms will coexist with it like satellite TV or home video, ”said Girish Johar, film producer, trade expert and on display.
Assuming it takes people around three to four months to feel fully safe in theaters, even after the Pan-Indian reopening, the film industry in India could see its revenues increase by at least 20% from 2019 a once things normalize, given the public’s hunger to leave their homes, trade experts say. The trend has already manifested itself abroad with Fast & Furious 9 setting a post-pandemic record by raising around $ 63 million during its three-day weekend in the United States and A Quiet Place, Part II having earned around $ 47 million during the same earlier period.
F9 will be the third film to cross the $ 100 million mark after the pandemic following Godzilla vs Kong and The Quiet Place Part II and a $ 100 million weekend could come soon if things continue like this, ”said the Box Office India shopping website in a blog, pointing that seating is limited and many properties are still closed in the US and Canada.
The theatrical release dictates that directors negotiate other rights in the future, and the essence of the film, whether big or small, is often lost if it is not watched on the big screen ” , Alok Tandon, CEO of INOX Leisure Ltd had said in a previous interview with Mint, adding that people were happy to come out even for mid-budget movies, as the combination of tech and plush services makes it seem like to be an exit. The first lockdown, at least for some Tamil and Telugu films, showed that cinemas are here to stay and are still the only way for Indians to spend time outdoors with family.
We analyze past data on customer relationship management, the likes and dislikes of our customers and take this time to prepare to deliver the best possible experience to the public when we reopen, ”said Gautam Dutta, CEO of PVR Ltd.
