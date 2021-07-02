Shefali Shah wanted to be a flight attendant, shares a photo that was rejected. Bollywood says “our gain” | Bollywood





Shefali Shah shared a photo of herself and said it came from her candidacy for the flight attendant job. Actress Shefali Shah dropped a photo of herself younger, revealing it was the same photo she sent when she applied for a flight hostess position, but had been rejected. Shefali captioned the image: “Photo ID submitted for the Cathay Pacific app, I was rejected #FlashbackFriday.” Divya Dutta was quick to respond: “Alley simple baby !! Our gain!” Sandhya Mridul also took to the comments section to talk about her own application for the job. “Whaaat didn’t know! I was accepted but I didn’t take it and I didn’t take it and here we are,” she wrote. Bidita Bag also commented: “Yasss. Our gain.” Amruta Khanvilkar wrote: “Ohhhh godddd such a cutie.” Fans also showered the post with a lot of love. One of them wrote: “Cathay is more pacifist about their needs? Because you’re so cute here …! Lol.” Another wrote: “This is great ma’am… but you are flying high with the grace of God… touch the wood.” One of them also commented, “Thank God you have been rejected! Watch as you fly now! On The Brand New Show chat show, with Huma Qureshi in December 2019, Shefali Shah said that during her college days, she wanted to be a doctor. She also spoke about applying for the flight attendant job and being turned down. “I wanted to be a flight attendant, I applied for the job, I was rejected,” she said and also revealed that it was Cathay Pacific Airlines she applied for. Shefali Shah was recently seen in Kayoze Irani’s Ankahi segment in the Netflix anthology film Ajeeb Daastaans. She was also featured in the Netflix International Emmy Award winning series Delhi Crime (2019) and will be seen again in the second season of the series. Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan Gives Sexy New Twist As He Flaunts Long Hair In New Ad, Watch Shefali Shah also has the web series of medical thrillers Human, Darlings, the in-house production of Shah Rukh Khan, alongside Alia Bhatt, and Doctor G which will also star Ayusmann Khurrana.

