Bollywood rapper Badshah insensitive to fame





New Delhi: He’s one of the best rappers in the country, but Badshah insists he’s not working for stardom. This is also the reason, he adds, why the fear of losing fame never bothers him. “I don’t work for fame. I work for the music that belongs to my veins and I know that I will never lose it. It’s a gift from God to me, ”Badshah says. Life a cruise right now, of course. His series of chartbusters over the years have included “Mercy”, “Paagal”, “DJ waley babu”, “Abhi toh party shuru hui hai”, “Kar gayi chull”, “She move it like”, “Wakhra swag” , “Garmi” and “Genda phool”, and continue. He appeared in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 in 2017, 2018 and 2019 as one of the highest paid celebrities in India. The controversies over accusations of plagiarism and buying fake views, which harassed him last year, have also been forgotten. At 36, the musician who debuted in 2006 with the group Mafia Mundeer, sees only flourish his fan base. Speaking of the number he thinks has been a game-changer, Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, diplomatically calls them “tide-turners.” “All of my tracks have been trend reversals in different ways – from” Saturday Saturday “and” Abhi toh party shuru hui hai “which were my introduction to Bollywood to” DJ waley babu “who I believe changed the standards about how pop music could play in this country. From ‘Paagal’ which went viral across the world to ‘Genda phool’ which was such a strong representative of Indian colors and sounds in the world. I will always be proud of my work, ”he says. With India becoming the flavor of our movies and pop culture lately, Badshah has also started infusing Indian music and instruments into his compositions lately, as shown in “Genda phool” and her latest release ” Paani paani “. What makes the style of music he creates? “Lots of things. Of course, as mentioned before, I constantly think about working to bring back new sounds and samples. Sometimes it’s finding the right hook that every listener can make their own, regardless of their region or age. Then, the rhythm which makes people groove, dance and make them lose their troubles when they tune in to my music, ”he replies, adding that his motive is to“ make people smile ”. Does he feel like the “Badshah” of music in the Hindi film industry? “It’s a thought process that the public has to decide. I will continue to do my best and present the best audiovisual experiences to Indian audiences, ”he concluded. (IANS)

