Quentin Tarantino reverses the script with the novel Once Upon a Time in Hollywood | Daily break

Quentin Tarantino said he had one movie left before he retired. He also had the bandwidth for a novel based on his most recent film, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.
The 58-year-old filmmaker Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, released on June 29, is a No.1 bestseller already in the microniche known as Amazons Movie Tie-In Fiction Bestsellers, Kindle Edition.
It’s not an Oscar, but it’s something.
The novel is cowardly, according to a New York Times review. If it was better written, it would be worse. It’s a mainstream paperback that stinks of mainstream paperbacks. The reviewer also liked the book.
It was Tarantino’s idea to publish the novel in paperback. Imagine going to a publisher and saying, Look, I know the money is in hardback books, but can we get a paperback first? he recently said on HBO Real Time With Bill Maher.
The book, which disrupts the film’s timeline and includes events that occur after its last frames, contains new revelations about the backstory. (Note: spoilers hide immediately in front, as in the next paragraph.)
Turns out Leonardo DiCaprios Rick Dalton is bipolar. Brad Pitts Cliff Booth did kill his wife, apparently he regretted it afterwards and she was not his only victim. He also killed a guy who didn’t share Booths’ devotion to his pit bull, Brandy.
This would be the dog that licked Pitts’ neck in the movie, which the actor jokingly told BBC Radio 1 about, I likened him to, Tom Cruise chained himself to the side of a plane and it took off and landed, then I put baby food on my neck and let a pit bull take care of it.
Meanwhile, we also learn that Dalton killed more Japanese in WWII than anyone in the US military.
As usual, the novel shows Tarantino as a provocative black belt, the Guardian said in its book review. Gee, do you think?
The reviewer called the paperback a reminder that Tarantino is, in fact, a very good writer, and it shouldn’t be so surprising that his brilliance as a screenwriter is transferable to fiction, to the fireworks of dialogues but also the constituent elements of the story. He may not be in the Elmore Leonard League but, like Leonard, he is pleasantly indifferent to the mainstream literary stream.
So yeah, this reviewer liked it too.
Keep in mind that the two-time Oscar winner has a two-book deal with publisher Harper Collins, so there will be another book, even though Tarantino has stated publicly, frequently, that he intends to retire after his next film, which will be his 10th.
I know the history of cinema, and as of now directors are not improving, the director told Maher on Real Time.
Later, he added, working for 30 years making as many films as I have … it’s a very long career. And I gave it my all.
