Hollywood’s complicated relationship with July 4th
THE CINEMA has a way of distilling and defining the holidays: Consider watching George Baileys work in Its a Wonderful Life (1946) at Christmas, or rushing home with his family on Thanksgiving, as captured in Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987). Certain obscure vacations exist in the national consciousness only because of the films. How many people would know Punxsutawney Phil if Bill Murray hadn’t been trapped in a time loop in Pennsylvania during Groundhog Day (1993)?
It would be reasonable to assume that the U.S. National Day, July 4, provides the backdrop for a number of films, in which characters gather for barbecues and fireworks to mark their country’s independence. vis-à-vis Great Britain. The truth is a little more complicated. The most famous depiction of the summer festivities is found in Jaws (1975), and an air of menace and greed hangs over the patriotic celebrations. Local mayor keeps beaches open for the weekend despite threat of shark attack; it would be a disaster for the local economy to panic on July 4th.
Jaws created the idea for the summer blockbuster, hitched to the very date he sends. Steven Spielberg’s film was due out in December, a top spot on the studio’s calendar due to its proximity to Christmas and the Oscars. With production delays mostly caused by Bruce, the Faulty Mechanical Shark has pushed the release date back to the end of June. The film’s record success has overturned popular beliefs about the summer lull. Two years later, Star Wars would hit US theaters on May 25 and break the box office record set by Jaws, cementing the change.
Movies such as Back to the Future (1985), Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991), Men in Black (1997) and Transformers (2007) would all be successful with releases around July 4th. Roland Emmerichs Independence Day (1996) firmly nailed its red, white and blue colors to the mast. The film had a limited release on July 2, when the story actually begins before expanding to more theaters over the holiday weekend. (He made over $ 96 million in ticket sales in his first five days.)
The story of a global alien invasion is a mixture of disaster film and heroism of well-being. President Bill Pullmans Kennedy delivers a rousing speech in which he turns the titular holiday into an International Freedom Day: And if we win the day, July 4th will no longer be known as an American holiday, but as the world’s day. said with one voice: We will not go quietly into the night! … Today we celebrate our Independence Day! According to Tom Shone, film critic and author of Blockbuster: How Hollywood Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Summer, the line was not in the original script; it was inserted by the filmmakers in an attempt to pressure studio executives to stick to the chosen title and release date. Warner Bros., another studio, owned the rights to another title called Independence Day and 20th Century Fox hoped to call the movie ID4.
Four years later, the German director returned with The Patriot (2000, photo). The film stars two Australians, Mel Gibson and Heath Ledger, as a father-son couple drawn into Revolutionary War. Historical inaccuracies, violent heroism, and flag-waving nationalism had proven to be a successful formula for Mr. Gibson in Braveheart in 1995, but American (rather than Scottish) patriotism did not translate into huge success. at the box office in this case.
And yet, The Patriot’s mixed reception is consistent with how Hollywood has failed to turn the actual historical events celebrated on July 4th into compelling stories. Previously, Hugh Hudsons Revolution (1985) had been so cursed by critics that it almost ended Al Pacinos’ film career. It seems the War of Independence is box office poison: Perhaps the events are too familiar to Americans at school, or are considered sacred in one way or another. Perhaps the studios, which increasingly seek profits abroad, nowadays think that the holidays are too parochial. But John Adams (2008), an acclaimed miniseries, and Hamilton, the hit musical, suggest there is a way to tell this time in a fresh and engaging way. Someone in Hollywood must think they can do better than The Patriot and if they do, the release date will be obvious.
