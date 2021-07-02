Paralyzed actor forced to call 111 after caregiver failed to show up

John Landreth has needed round-the-clock assistance since a freak accident in 2018, but after being left lying down for three hours when a caregiver failed to show up for a shift, he was forced to call an ambulance.

This was not an isolated case, raising concerns among disability advocates and unions about staffing levels among home care providers.

The Wellington-based actor was at an event with friends in 2018 when he slipped, fell backwards and hit his head on a handrail. Landreth, 57, broke his vertebrae and was left paralyzed from neck to toe.

He spent seven months at Christchurchs Burwood Hospital, before being able to return home.

Landreth, who lives alone, still needs 24 hour care.

After a good year with the company providing his home support, he became concerned about the declining standards of care during his restructuring in 2020.

Ross Giblin / Stuff John Landreth, who lives alone, still needs 24-hour care after fracturing his vertebrae in 2018.

The worst incident happened in mid-2020 when a caregiver became ill and Landreth was not notified.

No one arrived for the 7 a.m. shift and he was left on his side for three hours, unable to turn around.

Unable to reach his phone, he finally pressed the button on his emergency bracelet and an ambulance came to his aid.

It reminded me of how addicted I am to people and how horrible it makes you feel, Landreth said. He changed supplier in December.

Many patients with spinal cord injuries cannot be safely left unattended. Sitting in a chair or in a bed for long periods of time can have serious health consequences.

Landreth’s former provider, HealthCare NZ, is a publicly funded private company that provides home care and support to the elderly, disabled and injured. It is a subsidiary of NZ Health Group.

In 2020, it cut 100 regional administrative and coordination positions and replaced them with call centers in Auckland and Dunedin.

Landreth said the problems immediately became evident. These included failing to communicate staff changes to him, being left on hold for up to an hour with the call center, and failing to resolve issues he raised.

Ross Giblin / Stuff Many patients with spinal cord injuries cannot be safely left unattended. Sitting in a chair or in a bed for long periods of time can have serious health consequences.

HealthCare NZ Acting CEO Josephine Gagan acknowledged that communication and information sharing were longstanding issues, but organizational changes in 2020 aimed to address them.

This led to major systemic improvements, but she said more improvements were needed.

The sector as a whole has experienced “chronic underfunding” for a number of years, Gagan said, which has put extreme pressure on providers to maintain standards of care.

In the event that Landreth was left alone, the caregiver had called the patient the day before. This was not saved in the system due to human error. A registered nurse arrived between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., Gagan said.

This incident was immediately reported to the service desk operations manager, and additional training and coaching took place with staff regarding the process of registering support workers as on sick leave.

Landreth understood there would be some starting issues, but said the situation had not improved.

Customers were told that centralization would improve the care service and make it more efficient, he said. However, it was not his experience.

PROVIDED Landreth has played many roles in film and television, including Brokenwood Mysteries, Go Girls, Shortland Street, and The Cure.

Landreth said he called the 0800 number several times, but each time the same response was received. More often than not, he said he had not been recalled.

He asked to be notified when caregivers were sick or absent, and who would replace them, but that was never done, he said.

Two clients of HealthCare NZ, who spoke to Thing on condition of anonymity, admitted that the changes had failed.

It just didn’t work for people like me with high needs, one said.

They said the wait times for calls were horrendous and they were more successful at handling care staff on their own than going through the call center.

The other, a long-time client, said there had been problems over the years, but the restructuring made them significantly worse.

They’ve had a lot of time to get it right, but they can’t.

They said they felt like a burden on their spouse, who has a full-time job but often has to stay home until staff replacements are arranged.

A HealthCare NZ employee, who did not want to be named, said he was very frustrated with the changes.

They were pulled in all directions due to understaffing and carried an important responsibility as caregivers.

HealthCare NZ has implemented a mobile phone application that allows staff support employees to access lists online.

However, another employee said the new online system was unreliable, confusing and not kept up to date.

Gagan said about 3,100 workers now use the app daily.

“While there were some initial startup issues, these have been addressed with a number of app and feature upgrades made since smartphones were released to the majority of our employees from support.”

HealthCare NZ will continue to improve and invest in its people and systems, she said.

They encouraged customers and support workers to raise concerns or complaints, Gagan said.

Melissa Woolley, deputy national secretary of the Public Service Association (PSA), said the organization strongly opposes the restructuring of HealthCare NZ in 2020. Union members have warned it will lead to problems, similar to those encountered by Landreth.

The call center workers are doing their best, but it’s not replacing the way things used to be, she said.

The coordinators knew their fellow support workers, they knew their skills, and they often knew the local clients as well.

The new system undermined these relationships and a lot of important knowledge was lost along the way.

Many service center workers told the union they felt understaffed, under-trained and overwhelmed.

New Zealand’s national Spinal Trust program director Andrew Hall said the issues with HealthCare NZ were not confined to a single provider.

These are issues at all agencies, but some handle them better than others, Hall said.