JusticeForBruno: Anushka Sharma, Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff and other Bollywood celebrities pressure authorities to punish perpetrators who beat dog to death | Hindi Movie News – Bollywood





#JusticeForBruno is gaining more momentum and visibility but time with Bollywood Celebrities are now joining to demand justice for a dog who was beaten to death by three people in the town of Adimalathura in Kerala. The incident caught the spotlight after one of the dog’s owners posted the brutal video of the incident on social media. The video showed the dog, tied by the neck to the hook of a boat’s fishing bait. Bruno reportedly used to go to the beach every day and loved to play there. This incident sent shockwaves everywhere with people aggressively rallying to put the three defendants behind bars. Alia bhatt, an animal lover, took to social media to condemn the horrific incident. Sharing a post with Bruno’s photo, Alia wrote: “Disgusting !!! They can’t get away !!! Until they are punished, people with this twisted mindset won’t change not !!!’ Disha patani, sharing a similar post, wrote: “I hope the culprits are found and severely punished.” Anushka sharma, condemning the incident, called the culprits “monsters”. Tiger Shroff, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez, among others, also demanded justice for Bruno. A complaint has been filed for the same by one of the owners. Speaking about the investigation, one of the owners reportedly said: “We learned that they were burying the case with the help of one of the family members employed at the nearby coastal police station. We felt that we would not get justice and we turned to Facebook to let everyone know what happened to our Bruno ”. The number of animal cruelty cases is on the rise in the country and this is a matter of concern. According to a report by the Federation of Indian Animal Welfare Organizations (FIAPO) and All Creatures Great and Small (ACGS), between 2010 and 2020, a total of 4,939,910 animals were victims of crimes committed by humans. Animal Loves in India are fighting and raising awareness against these horrific and intentional acts of violence which often lead to death. The demand for tougher laws against these individuals is growing with each passing day. Read moreRead less

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/videos/entertainment/hindi/justiceforbruno-anushka-sharma-disha-patani-alia-bhatt-tiger-shroff-and-more-bollywood-celebrities-put-pressure-on-authorities-to-punish-culprits-who-beat-a-dog-to-death/videoshow/84061537.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos