today in history | World news us

Today in history

Today is Friday July 2, the 183rd day of 2021. There are 182 days left in the year.

Today’s highlight in history:

On July 2, 1776, the Continental Congress passed a resolution saying that these united colonies are and should be free and independent states by right.

To this date :

In 1867, New York’s first elevated railway line, a single track between Battery Place and Greenwich Street, was put into service.

In 1881, President James A. Garfield was shot dead by Charles J. Guiteau (gee-TOH) at Washington train station; Garfield died the following September. (Guiteau was hanged in June 1882.)

In 1917, riots broke out in East St. Louis, Illinois, as white mobs attacked black residents; nearly 50 people, mostly blacks, are believed to have died in the violence.

In 1937, aviator Amelia Earhart and navigator Fred Noonan disappeared over the Pacific Ocean as they attempted to make the first round-the-world flight along the equator.

In 1961, writer Ernest Hemingway shot himself to death at his home in Ketchum, Idaho.

In 1963, President John F. Kennedy met Pope Paul VI at the Vatican, the first meeting between a head of the American Catholic executive and the head of the Roman Catholic Church.

In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson enacted a Civil Rights Bill passed by Congress.

In 1976, the United States Supreme Court, in Gregg v. Georgia ruled 7-2 that the death penalty was not inherently cruel or unusual.

In 1982, Larry Walters of San Pedro, Calif., Used a lawn chair equipped with 45 weather balloons filled with helium to rise to an altitude of 16,000 feet; he landed eight miles away at Long Beach.

In 1986, ruling in two cases, the Supreme Court upheld affirmative action as a remedy for past employment discrimination.

In 1990, more than 1,400 Muslim pilgrims were killed in a stampede inside a pedestrian tunnel near Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

In 2018, rescue divers in Thailand found 12 boys and their soccer coach, who had been trapped by the flooding while exploring a cave more than a week earlier.

Ten years ago: Petra Kvitova beat Maria Sharapova 6-3, 6-4 to become the first female left-hander to win the Wimbledon title since Martina Navratilova in 1990.

Five years ago: Hillary Clinton was voluntarily questioned for 3.5 hours by the FBI at agency headquarters in Washington about her use of a private mail server as Secretary of State. Holocaust survivor and Nobel Prize winner Elie Wiesel (EL-ee vee-ZEHL), 87, has died in New York City. Oscar-winning director Michael Cimino, 77, has died in Beverly Hills, California.

A year ago: The government said employers created 4.8 million jobs in June and the unemployment rate fell to 11.1%, still a depression-era level, so that the labor market improved for a second consecutive month. The coronavirus infection curve has increased in 40 of the 50 states as the July 4 holiday weekend approaches. A statement posted on his Twitter account revealed that former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain was being treated for the coronavirus at an Atlanta-area hospital, less than two weeks after attending President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa , Oklahoma. (Cain died of complications from the virus on July 30.) Five of the nine casinos in Atlantic City, New Jersey, have reopened amid the pandemic. British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested in New Hampshire for helping lure at least three girls, including one as young as 14, to be sexually assaulted by late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Today’s birthdays: Former first lady of the Philippines Imelda Marcos is 92 years old. Jazz musician Ahmad Jamal is 91 years old. Actor Robert Ito is 90 years old. Actor Polly Holliday is 84 years old. The Racing Hall of Famer Richard Petty is 84 years old. Former White House chief of staff and former New Hampshire Governor John H. Sununu is 82 years old. Former Mexican President Vicente Fox is 79 years old. Writer-director-actor Larry David is 74 years old. Luci Baines Johnson, daughter of President Lyndon B. Johnson, is 74 years old. Actor Saul Rubinek is 73 years old. Rock musician Roy Bittan (Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band) is 72 years old. Actress Wendy Schaal is 67 years old. Model actor Jerry Hall is 65. Actor Jimmy McNichol is 60 years old. Country singer Guy Penrod is 58 years old. Rock musician Dave Parsons (Bush) is 56 years old. Actor Yancy Butler is 51 years old. Contemporary Christian musician Melodee DeVevo (Casting Crowns) is 45 years old. Actor Owain (OH-wyn) Yeoman is 43 years old. Racing driver Sam Hornish Jr. is 42 years old. NHL center Joe Thornton is 42 years old. Singer Michelle Branch is 38. Actress Vanessa Lee Chester is 37 years old. Figure skater Johnny Weir is 37 years old. Actor Nelson Franklin is 36 years old. Actress and singer Ashley Tisdale is 36 years old. Actress Lindsay Lohan (LOH-uhn) is 35. Actress Margot Robbie is 31 years old.