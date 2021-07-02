Drones seen inside Indian High Commission in Islamabad, center addresses issue with Pak





In a strange spy case, a drone was seen hovering inside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad on the night of June 26. The incident sounded alarm bells as it occurred hours before the drone attack on Indian Air Base Jammu later on Sunday, in which two members of the Indian Air Force were injured and a damaged building. At around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, while we had a function underway near the residential area inside the Indian High Commission, we saw a drone fly over us which entered twice, a senior diplomat told CNN-News18 on Saturday. morning. Another source said that a “Bollywood party” was being held at the time. #RUPTURE: Indian government sources tell me that a drone entered the premises of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad twice at 10:15 p.m. on June 26. This is a few hours before the drone attack of the Jammu IAF base from Pakistan. Direct violation of the Geneva Convention. Details👇 pic.twitter.com/sFSkCEJOqL– Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) July 2, 2021 Perhaps it was the recording of our office which was a curtain raising on India’s 75th Independence Day, but we cannot be sure what they intended, the diplomat added. The incident is seen as a direct violation of the Geneva Convention and a firm Note Verbale has been shared with the Pakistani Foreign Ministry raising objections to the drone’s spying action which is also detrimental to the safety of diplomats. Indians and members of their families. in the safest area of ​​Islamabad. The incident was immediately reported in New Delhi on June 26 at midnight. However, around 1:40 a.m. on June 27, multiple drone bombardments took place inside the Indian Air Force base in Jammu, just 13.8 kilometers from the international border with Pakistan. . The NIA is currently investigating the attack on the Jammu IAF base and preliminary investigations have revealed that two drones had flown from Pakistan to the interior of India for the attack. Pakistani terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba may have been involved in the attack. Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi is expected to share more details on the drone’s detection at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad later on Friday. Meanwhile, in a separate incident reported on Friday morning, BSF alert troops fired at a small quadrocopter belonging to Pakistan at around 4:25 a.m. as it attempted to cross the international border in the Arnia area. As a result of this shooting, the drone returned to Pakistan immediately. CNN-News18 previously first reported an intelligence note in May 2020 that informed the Indian security and intelligence apparatus of a meeting between senior Lashkar-e-Taiba officials training his cadre to use drones at Jammu and Kashmir for terrorist attacks. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

