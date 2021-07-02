Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner Leeladhar Sawant who created scenes for iconic Bollywood films faces financial crisis and seeks help from the film industry





Thousands of people come to Mumbai every day with the dream of becoming a member of the Hindi film industry. Some people are not even lucky, while few others have this golden luck but fail to succeed and find themselves unemployed after their achievements. Such is the life of veteran artistic director, Leeladhar Sawant, who is also the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The artist faces a financial crisis even after dedicating 25 years to Bollywood. Leeladhar Sawant, who has received one of the most prestigious awards in the Indian film industry, lives with his wife Pushpa Sawant in a village called Jaulka in the Washim district of Maharashtra. During his career spanning more than two decades, Leeladhar has created scenes for some of Bollywood’s most iconic films. His credits include over 117 films like “Deewana” by Shah Rukh Khan, “Ziddi” by Sunny Deol, “Mai Khilari Tu Anari” by Akshay Kumar, “100 Days” by Madhuri Dixit, “Hatya” by Govinda, “Anari No. 1 “. Leeladhar’s wife, Pushpa, spoke to ANI about the struggles and struggles of the art director. Pushpa spoke with ANI and revealed that the majority of their savings were spent on medical treatment for the veteran art director, who has suffered two brain hemorrhages in the past and also had two bypass surgeries. “I ask all the actors he worked with to help him. He had 2 bypass and 2 brain hemorrhages,” Pushpa told ANI. Leeladhar’s wife also claimed that Govinda was recommended by her husband to “Hatya” director Kirti Kumar for the actor to work in the film. Leeladhar and his wife share a daughter who is married. They also had a son, who died of cancer a few months after his marriage. The wife of the veteran art director said that at the moment her husband cannot even speak properly due to the surgeries. The awards he has received currently adorn the house and he cleans the dust from those awards daily. Pushpa added that a good phase had passed. The couple are currently surviving on the rent they receive from their tenant who lives in their house. Pushpa urged those who knew and loved Leeladhar Sawant to come forward to help the veteran artist.

