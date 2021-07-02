Actress Alyson Stoner said she was in conversion therapy





Stoner, who rose to fame as a child actress and is best known for her roles in the “Cheaper by the Dozen” and “Camp Rock” franchises, said Initiated that she felt “miserable” growing up in a religious environment.

“I felt stuck. I felt miserable. I felt like everything was wrong with me, even though deep in my heart I only wanted to be a devoted follower of God,” Stoner said.

“Hear from people you trust, people you respect, people you might even aspire to be, that you are basically ‘rotten’, ‘abominable’, that the devil has a target on your back because of your position in Hollywood … It just sends you on a spiral, at least for me, because I just wanted to do the right thing. “

Stoner, 27, who identifies as pansexual, said she admitted to an “outpatient variation” of conversion therapy.

The so-called therapy is a pseudo-scientific practice which assumes that sexual orientation can be changed or “cured” – an idea debunked by studies and discredited by major medical associations in the US, UK and elsewhere. . Stoner, who grew up in Ohio, said she struggled to recount the experience. “My mind doesn’t even want to go there. My legs started to shake at the thought of reliving part of it. I know firsthand how dangerous it is for me as someone who has had access to it. therapy and other supports. And I keep wondering if my life is worth living, “she said. A number of US states and a handful of countries have banned conversion therapy, which is offered in formal and casual settings and is often linked to churches or religious groups. Last year a UN human rights envoy called for a global ban , claiming that the practice “inflicts severe pain and suffering (and) also leaves lasting physical and psychological damage” to those who experience it. “It breaks the mind-body connection because I see the body as something shameful, something that shouldn’t be trusted,” Stoner said. “It ends up disrupting my ability to foster real relationships with others and myself, because now I’m suppressing a voice. She added, “The dangers are measurable. They are measurable. Even if someone comes out on the other side and says, ‘Hey, no, I’m living a good life’, there are scars there. There are shadows. “I’m not yet able to go back and go into details, which shows how difficult this chapter has been for me,” she said.

