St. Joseph County 4-H Fair Returns After Cancellation Last Summer

If you’re in the mood for deep-fried, fair-trade foods, fear not. The 96th St. Joseph County 4-H Fair begins July 2 and ends July 10 at the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds.

After its cancellation last year, the fair is set to offer the public shows, rides, breeding shows and more every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. This is the first fair to return to the region this summer.

Fair’s board chairman Jim Caldwell said this summer’s fair has been in the works since last year’s live fair was canceled. The show’s board has officially decided that this summer’s event is due to launch in March of this year.

It was heartbreaking, in fact, to cancel last year, Caldwell said.

What is happening this year?

The opening field parade begins at 5:30 p.m. on July 2 and honors first responders and frontline healthcare workers. South Bend and Mishawaka canceled their Memorial Day parades last year and this year. Osceola, Goshen, Niles and a few small communities held their parade this year, but it promises to be the largest parade in the region since the start of the pandemic. As a result, Caldwell said, a large number of participants are registered.

It’s a bigger parade than ever, he said.

The board of directors has worked with the county health department and deputy medical officer of health, Dr Mark Fox, to assess the local COVID-19 situation over the past year.

As a largely outdoor event, most of the fair’s attractions returned to normal before the pandemic, Caldwell said. Beacons around the premises will direct the flow of traffic, and additional disinfection and handwashing stations have been installed on the grounds.

It is St. Joseph County’s biggest event in over a year and a half, Caldwell said. So I fully expect that we will have very good numbers (attendance) here.

In a typical year, the fair will attract around 140,000 people, he said.

Caldwell expects good weather this weekend and next week will help draw the crowds.

I think I’m ready to go, he said. I think people can’t wait to get out there and see what the 4-Hers have been up to.

The calendar of fairs this year, the cost

The grounds open daily at 7 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. The rides take place every day from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. The Newton Family Commercial Building is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

General admission from 9 a.m. to closing is $ 5 per person. Children 8 and under are free, as are police, firefighters, paramedics and active military personnel.

Admission from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. is free.

The fair has teamed up with North American Midway Entertainment to offer halfway rides this year.

All the rides are a single ticket, with tickets at $ 1.50 from July 5-7. July 2 to 4, 6 and 8 to 10 are all bracelet days.

Bracelets are good for one day and unlimited rides. They can be purchased for $ 30 Saturday and Sunday, and $ 25 Monday through Friday.

General admission tickets, travel tickets and wristbands can be purchased on site.

Fireworks and other attractions

A fireworks display will be fired on July 2, Saturday and Sunday at 10 p.m. An additional show will close the fair on July 10.

We have a lot of new and exciting things for people to see, said Board Member Cody Shonkwilers.

New attractions include Aussie Farms, which has daily shows featuring kangaroos and other Australian animals. A variety of new culinary attractions, including a chicken and a waffle iron, can also be found on the grounds.

Shonkwiler said parents will appreciate the new reduced admission price, which was $ 8 per person in previous years.

With COVID, there are some things we weren’t able to bring back this year, so we decided to make it more economically affordable for people, he said.

The rodeo and the demolition derby are the two main events that will not take place this year.

We were trying to limit the number of people in smaller spaces, he said of the decision not to host both events.

One year later

Various fairs under several names were held as the fair’s predecessors for over 100 years, starting in October 1841. It officially became known as the St. Joseph County 4-H Fair from 1947.

Caldwell said that while the fair was able to find workers and volunteers without a problem, the traveling food vendors and the transport company struggled to find people to work as transport operators and catering and ticket takers.

Many of those people had to park last year, he said. And their employees have left, found other jobs, and now they’re struggling to get people back to work.

Despite the shortage of workers, the same number and variety of food vendors and rides will remain at this year’s fair.

It’s like any other place in our community, he said. They fight against the lack of employees. (They) still do the job; it’s just a really bad day.

As for livestock exhibitors, Caldwell said, the total number is down a bit.

I think some people didn’t want to go to the expense of buying a cow or cattle without knowing for sure we were going to have a fair, he said.

Caldwell fully expects the number to return to normal at next year’s show, and he was excited about this year’s 4-H attendees. Last year, a virtual showcase of the breeding took place instead of the usual festivities.

The fair is truly a celebration of the 4-H program, he said and added that the fair is where many of its members make friends and make connections.

Summer begins Friday, Caldwell said. Summer starts here.

St. Joseph County 4-H Fair

Or: St. Joseph County 4-H Fairgrounds, 5117 Ironwood Road, South Bend

When: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day until July 10

Cost: Free from 7 am to 9 am; $ 5 until closing; free for children 8 and under and active police, firefighters, ambulance and military personnel.

For more information: Call 574-291-4870 or visit 4hfair.com/st-joseph-county-4-h-fair-schedule

Daily entertainment

Deayne Spaw (various times and locations)

3 Super Circus Rings

Come on Oops!

Australian Kingdom

Parade of antique tractors (5 p.m.)

Friday July 2

5.30 p.m. Opening parade, opening ceremonies

10 p.m. Fireworks

saturday, july

7 p.m. Queen’s competition at the Saint-Joseph fair

10 p.m. Fireworks

sunday 4 july

10 a.m. Goat show

5:00 p.m. Whiskey Highway

10 p.m. Fireworks

Monday July 5

3:00 p.m. Dairy Beef Judgment 4-H

9:00 p.m. Kameleons

Tuesday July 6

10 a.m. 4-H Pig Show

11 a.m. Mini 4-H Pet Parade

6 p.m. Young Talent Competition

Wednesday July 7

9:30 a.m. Dairy Judgment 4-H

3 p.m. Judgment of the 4-H beef

Thursday July 8

5 p.m. Horse and pony competition

5 7 pm Tongue attached

9:00 p.m. Val Ingle

Friday July 9

10:30 am Cattle auction

9:00 p.m. Les Toona

saturday july 10

noon Judgment of cars and trucks

10 p.m. Fireworks

