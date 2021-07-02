Entertainment
His book describes bringing Bill Cosby to justice. Then he was released.
Andrea Constand was doing what she described as a step towards recovery: 16 years after naming Bill Cosby in a lawsuit as the man who sexually assaulted her, and three years after being convicted and sentenced to prison for the crime, she was ready to tell her story in a memoir due for release in September.
The forthcoming book traces the journey of Ms. Constands from incredulous accuser to a powerful voice in the #MeToo movement, one of dozens of women who have presented similar accounts of abuse and misconduct by Mr. Cosby but the one who, in the words of its editor, had the power to bring him to justice.
But instead of having the final say, a key part of Ms Constands’ narrative, if not her book, was rewritten on Wednesday when the Pennsylvania Supreme Court freed Mr Cosby on procedural grounds. The court did not exonerate Mr Cosby, 83, but said he should not have been charged because a former district attorney assured him he would not be prosecuted.
The court’s decision was disappointing, Constand and her lawyers said in a statement, which noted that they had not been consulted, or even informed, of the closed-door prosecution maneuvers more than a year ago. decades that finally allowed Mr. Cosby to be released from a maximum security prison near Philadelphia on Wednesday. And in a case once seen as a harbinger of women’s right to justice, the effect, Ms. Constand and her lawyers feared, would be to silence victims of assault.
For other women who reported surviving assault or misconduct by Mr. Cosby, over 50 came forward, the whiplash was intense, especially for those who gave corroborating testimony during his criminal trial.
We know he’s guilty, but as far as I’m concerned, to date the judges who made this decision have just allowed a criminal to leave without consequence, said Heidi Thomas, who testified that Mr. Cosby l ‘had raped in 1984, said a Denver news channel. What message does this send to other victims? To other criminals? It is, but the precedent they just set is devastating.
Ms. Constand, 48, who is now a registered massage therapist in her native Canada, described with emotion how the Cosby case turned her life upside down; she called her memories The moment, like when everything changed.
I am a middle aged woman who has been stuck for most of her adult life, unable to fully heal or move forward, she said in her impact statement. victim before Mr Cosbys’ 2018 conviction, describing the aftermath of the night she said he drugged and raped her at her suburban Philadelphia mansion.
At the time, in 2004, she was the director of operations for the 30-year-old Temple University women’s basketball team, and she considered Mr. Cosby, then 66, to be a friend and a mentor like a grandfather. Their meeting when she was literally immobilized by the pills Mr. Cosby gave her, she testified, was a deep betrayal, she said.
Bill Cosby took my beautiful, healthy young mind and crushed it, she said in her court statement. It stole my health and vitality, my open nature and my confidence in myself and others.
According to several published excerpts, her book, which will be published by Viking Canada, describes her story as a young and confident sportswoman from Toronto turned professional basketball player in Europe, who first bonded with Mr. Cosby, a former student and Temple donor, about sport. .
Telling the assault, first to police and prosecutors a year after experiencing it, then in a civil suit and two criminal trials, was yet another trauma, she said. Lawyers for Mr Cosby have sought to portray the interaction as consensual.
The attacks on my character continued, spilling out outside the courtroom steps, attempting to discredit me and cast a false light on me, she said in her statement to court in 2018. These personality assassinations have caused me insurmountable stress and anxiety, which I still experience today.
The writing of the thesis was supposed to be a long overdue closing act. I didn’t want to lose memories over time, and I think reflection is a necessary final step towards true healing, she said in an interview with her editor, according to CBC Books. By sharing stories, we can begin to help those whose lives have been affected by sexual violence.
Neither Ms. Constand nor a representative from Viking Canada responded to requests for comment on the condition of the book.
In an excerpt that was published last month in Elle, Ms. Constand describes when in 2005 she learned that Bruce L. Castor Jr., then a district attorney in Montgomery County, Pa., Outside of Philadelphia, had decided not to pursue his case. .
It was yet another blow in what had already been, without a doubt, the most difficult year of my life, she wrote.
It was a move that would have had unforeseen ramifications this year.
Mr Castor who earlier this year was one of the attorneys representing President Donald J. Trumps in his second impeachment trial announced in A press release when his investigation found insufficient evidence to proceed with the case. He has since said he assured Mr Cosby that he would not be prosecuted to allow Mr Cosby to testify in Ms Constands’ civil case. In civil depositions, Mr Cosby admitted to qualifying the women he was pursuing for sexual purposes.
When the civil case was settled in 2006 for $ 3.38 million, Ms. Constand later said, she believed this terrible chapter in my life was finally over.
But when a new District Attorney decided to prosecute the charges Mr Castor had not laid, Ms Constand agreed to stand for the stand again, though she was ashamed and exhausted by the process, she declared.
It ended with her conviction in 2018, a moment that was hailed at the time as a sign that in the #MeToo era, women’s accounts would be more credible.
Although her story now has an intrusive coda, Ms. Constand seems rebellious. On Thursday, she retweeted a message from Hope, healing and transformation, a foundation that she started last year to offer advice and support to survivors, who will receive part of the proceeds from her memoirs. Your history and voice matter more than ever. Silence is NOT an option. BILL COSBY IS NOT INNOCENT.
