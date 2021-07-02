His book describes bringing Bill Cosby to justice. Then he was released.

Andrea Constand was doing what she described as a step towards recovery: 16 years after naming Bill Cosby in a lawsuit as the man who sexually assaulted her, and three years after being convicted and sentenced to prison for the crime, she was ready to tell her story in a memoir due for release in September.

The forthcoming book traces the journey of Ms. Constands from incredulous accuser to a powerful voice in the #MeToo movement, one of dozens of women who have presented similar accounts of abuse and misconduct by Mr. Cosby but the one who, in the words of its editor, had the power to bring him to justice.

But instead of having the final say, a key part of Ms Constands’ narrative, if not her book, was rewritten on Wednesday when the Pennsylvania Supreme Court freed Mr Cosby on procedural grounds. The court did not exonerate Mr Cosby, 83, but said he should not have been charged because a former district attorney assured him he would not be prosecuted.

The court’s decision was disappointing, Constand and her lawyers said in a statement, which noted that they had not been consulted, or even informed, of the closed-door prosecution maneuvers more than a year ago. decades that finally allowed Mr. Cosby to be released from a maximum security prison near Philadelphia on Wednesday. And in a case once seen as a harbinger of women’s right to justice, the effect, Ms. Constand and her lawyers feared, would be to silence victims of assault.