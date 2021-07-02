Annu Kapoor Remembers Barry John’s Play As Top Scorer Rejected: “I Was Mentally Disturbed” | Bollywood





Veteran actor Annu Kapoor recalled an incident during his days at the National School of Drama (NSD) that “mentally disturbed” him. He remembers wanting to participate in a play directed by Barry John and although he was the “top scorer” he was rejected because he “didn’t have the face for the part” in a play. Annu revealed that the role then passed to “someone else”. In an interview, Annu Kapoor also spoke about her first rejection. He said after everything he has done he has only faced rejections. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Annu said: There was a play at NSD which was directed by Barry John. He asked everyone to play and said when you play I will rate and when I play you rate. I ended up being the top scorer but I didn’t have the face for the role and it went to someone else. I was mentally disturbed by the incident and it was the first and last time I was disturbed. I was overwhelmed by this refusal. When I got the most points, why didn’t I get the role? They were like you had the marks but not the character’s face. “ During her first rejection, Annu Kapoor laughingly said, Rejection hi rejection hai. Acceptance kaha hua hai. Itna sab karne ke baad rejection hi hua hai (There was only one rejection. Where is the acceptance? Despite all this, there was only one rejection). In May, Annu slammed celebrities for sharing their vacation photos as India battled the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. He had told Bollywood Hungama in Hindi, “It’s like eating a sumptuous meal in front of starving people. We know you are rich and can afford it, we know you have a great body. What else can you show? does not look good. There is a German term called kitsch. It means art in bad taste. He had tweeted in April, I humbly call on the rich and famous from all walks of life and the media not to post their vacation photos in exotic places when most of the world is suffering from a pandemic. Kisi ko jalaa ke majloomon ki baddua kyun lena (Why should you curse the oppressed by making them jealous)? Read also | Anupamaa actor Madalsa Sharma says cold war rumors on set are ‘hurtful’, no ‘grudge’ for Rupali Ganguly Annu made her Bollywood film debut with the 1983 film Mandi by Shyam Benegal. Since then he has worked in several films including Betaab, Mr India, Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, ChaalBaaz, Ghayal, Darr, Aitraaz, Vicky Donor and Jolly LLB 2 among many others. He is the recipient of the National Award. He also hosted the Close-Up Antakshari singing show.

