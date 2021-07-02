After 25 years working in Bollywood, art director faces financial crisis, wife asks for help

Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient Artistic Director Leeladhar Sawant has worked in the industry for 25 years. Now that he is facing a financial crisis, his wife urged the actors he had worked with to come forward and help him.



All of her savings were depleted after her two bypass surgeries and two brain hemorrhages, Pushpa Sawant said. She also revealed that he couldn’t even speak properly at the moment due to the surgeries he had undergone.



Leeladhar Sawant has lived with his wife in Jaulka Village in Washim District, Maharashtra for 10 years.

During his career spanning more than two decades, Sawant has created scenes for some of Bollywood’s most iconic films like Deewana, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Ziddi of Sunny Deol, Mai Khilari Tu Anari of Akshay. Kumar, 100 days of Madhuri Dixit and Anari No 1 of Govinda, among others.

His wife also revealed that he previously recommended Govinda to Hatya director Kirti Kumar for the film.

The couple have a married daughter and a son who died of cancer.

From now on, they survive on the rent they receive from tenants staying in their property.

Pushpa urged those who know and love Leeladhar Sawant to come forward and help.