Bollywood: Vidya Balan, Ekta and Shobha Kapoor join Oscar Academy list, allowed to vote – News





Bollywood actor Vidya Balan and producers Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor are on the Academy’s new “Class of 2021” guest list. The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has announced its list of 395 artists and executives who have been invited to join this year. Other newcomers include Oscar winners Yuh-Jung Youn, Emerald Fennell and Florian Zeller. Celebrities like Andra Day, Henry Golding, Vanessa Kirby, Robert Pattinson and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II have also been invited to join us this year. The Academy announced the names of the 395 guests on its website. Their tweet read, “It’s time to announce our new members! Meet the 2021 class. #WeAreTheAcademy. “ The Academy recognized Vidya for some of her iconic films such as the 2012 mystery thriller Kahaani and the family drama of 2017 Tumhari Sulu. Meanwhile, producers Ekta and her mother Shobha, who own production house Balaji Telefilms, have been recognized by the Academy for funding films such as Dream girl, Once upon a time in Mumbai, Udta Punjab and Dirty image. Eight people were invited to join several branches of the Academy. These include Leslie Odom Jr, Florian Zeller, Shaka King, Alexander Nanau, Emerald Fennell, Lee Isaac Chung, Craig Brewer and Kaouther Ben Hania. This year, the Academy invited 395 people, about half the size of last year’s class, when it invited 819 members, Variety reported. The new registrations will bring the number of eligible voters to the Academy to approximately 9,750. The Academy said in a statement: “To enable stable future growth and to ensure the infrastructure, staff resources and environment necessary to support all members of the Academy, the number of guests to become members has been limited to about half of that in recent years. “ The 2021 class is made up of 46% women, 39% underrepresented ethnic / racial communities, and 53% internationals from 49 countries outside of the United States. Of the 395 guests, 89 are former Oscar nominees, including 25 laureates. Other Indian celebrities who have been invited to join the Academy and vote for Oscars in the past include Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan and filmmakers Goutam. Ghose and Buddhadeb Dasgupta. The 94th Academy Awards are scheduled to take place on March 27, 2022. It’s time to announce our new members! Meet the Class of 2021. https://t.co/17gbIEXOzJ #WeAreTheAcademy – The Academy (@TheAcademy) July 1, 2021

