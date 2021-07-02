A drone seen over the Indian Embassy in Islamabad during





New Delhi: A drone was spotted over the residential area of ​​the Indian High Commission in Islamabad last week. Following the security breach, the Indian mission registered its strong protest with the Pakistani authorities, according to reports. However, there is no official comment on the incident yet. Read also – VIDEO: When a young Hardik Pandya took bowlers to cleaners | LOOK This is notably the first time that such an incident involving a drone spotted inside the Indian commission in Pakistan has occurred. Reports claimed the drone was spotted while an event, “Bollywood Night”, was underway. Also read – Virat Kohli never demanded three tests for World Test Championship final: Ravichandran Ashwin The incident came to light amid growing concerns from the security establishment in India after two drones were used to drop explosives at the vital military installation on the night of June 26-27. According to security officials, this was the first case of suspected Pakistan-based terrorists deploying unmanned aerial vehicles to strike vital facilities in India. Read also – WTC Final | India have a little confidence in their choice three days before the match: Alastair Cook Two consecutive explosions occurred within five minutes at the Jammu Air Force High Security Station, injuring two service personnel in the technical area. The drones then took off. During the two consecutive explosions, which occurred at 1:37 a.m. and 1:42 a.m., the roof of a building was damaged. However, the explosives missed the nearby aircraft hangar. No valuable equipment was damaged during the attack. The Air Force station is approximately 14-15 km from the nearest point of the international border (IB) with Pakistan. The farthest a Pakistani drone has traveled so far from the Indian side of the IB and Line of Control (LOC) in the Jammu area is 12 km. Earlier this week, the Union Home Office ordered the NIA formally handing over the investigation into the drone attacks at Jammu Air Base.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.india.com/news/india/drone-seen-over-indian-embassy-in-islamabad-during-bollywood-night--lodges-strong-protest-4783749/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

