New York actor Lorenzo Antonucci talks about new Amazon Prime series, his roots in New York





A New York actor, writer and producer goes one-on-one with News 12 to talk about a new series on Amazon Prime. “You know, I used to listen to Metallica and Iron Maiden as a kid. It made me want to play guitar and be a rock star. I was like, ‘I wanna do this. It’s awesome “and I used to play with a wiffleball bat in Queens,” actor Lorenzo Antonucci said. Born in Brooklyn and raised in Queens, Antonucci was the lead guitarist for metal band Sworn Enemy. “We signed to Electra Records, then we went on tour with Ozzy and Ozzfest, then we started touring nationally and then globally.” Now he’s playing on a music industry show, Paradise City, which is on Amazon Prime. “This is the most authentic modern rock show we can have. It’s pretty much the truth that is going on in this business,” says Antonucci. And he has plenty of other projects to come. “I just shot a movie. I shot three movies with Bruce Willis back to back this year. One is with John Travolta. The other is with John Malkovich.” While he’s busy in Hollywood, he always makes sure to get back to New York City to see his dad. “I wash his clothes, clean the house for him. I do whatever I can.” His message to anyone who wants to chase any dream: first you have to want it and then you have to go and get it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bronx.news12.com/nyc-actor-lorenzo-antonucci-talks-new-amazon-prime-series-home-roots-in-ny The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos