Lockdowns taught me not to waste food: actor Mukul Chadda

Actor Mukul Chadda, who was seen in crime drama ‘Sunflower’ and Vidya Balan’s star film ‘Sherni’ recounts Outlook‘s Lachmi Deb Roy on her experience working with Vidya Balan and Amit Masurkar, her future plans, the hard times during the pandemic and how it taught her not to waste food. He believes that although the pandemic has been difficult, she also underlined how lucky some of us are that even though we don’t have a job for a few months, we are still able to survive and put in health. food on the table. Excerpts

Work with Vidya Balan and Amit Masurkar in ‘Sherni’

In Sherni, I play the character of Vidya Balan’s husband – Pawan, who works in a company – an FMCG company. It’s very different from a lot of the movies we normally see. But then all of Amit Masurkar’s films are very different. It tackles very interesting topics and explores them in a very unique way. One of Vidya’s greatest strengths, besides being a fantastic actress, is that she’s also a wonderful person who makes it easy for people to feel comfortable around her. I have never been afraid to be in the presence of a star. Working on a stage with her was like any other experience with a supporting co-actor. It is therefore a great quality that it has.

Play the role of Dr Ahuja in Tournesol

I play a character called Dr Ahuja, who lives in the Sunflower Housing Company. He has a very angry character and he is quick to argue with his neighbors over the slightest problems. He was an incredibly fun character for me to play. I loved playing this character of Dr. Ahuja because it clearly departs from the roles I have played so far.

Future plans

The film project I have already shot for is ‘Fairy Folk’. It’s an independent film, quite different thematically and also in the way it was made. It is directed by Karan Gour. While the basic narrative structure was written, all of the dialogue and moments in a scene were improvised and created by the actors. Therefore, we had to shoot the movie in a linear fashion, scene 1 followed by scene 2, followed by scene 3, etc. It will probably be released next year. Apart from that, there are a few projects that are at a very early stage.

Is OTT the future of entertainment?

I’m not going to make any predictions for the future because forecasting is a joke. But yes, I think OTT platforms have revolutionized not only the way we consume content, but also the type of content we see. And all of this has been made possible by technology. You used to watch a movie in a movie theater that was supposed to be 90 to 180 minutes long. Or watch TV soap operas, each episode of which had to have a fixed duration and was shown during a fixed time slot. OTT content, because it’s on-demand and because it’s on the Internet, gives you what you want to see, when you want to see it. You can watch it in part or binge on an entire series in one go. What’s revolutionary isn’t just the fact that you can sit in your living room and watch shows, but you get different types of stories of different lengths to watch. This was the real change. You can have episodes that can be as short as 15 minutes or as long as an hour or more. You can have a four to five episode miniseries, or you could have shows that span multiple seasons. So many different types of stories can be told now. Stories that don’t need to be edited to fit a specific time slot.

It also created more interesting characters with much longer story arcs, which was a boon for the actors. The stories no longer revolve around one or two protagonists. There are several threads which have the possibility to grow. All of this makes it very interesting. But let’s see how this medium develops from here.

Become a conscious consumer

During the first confinement where I had to learn to cook on my own, I realized how difficult it was. The kind of effort it took to generate a meal for myself made me very conscious of not wasting food at all. And I think that stuck with me, because I find it very difficult now to waste even a piece of food. So that’s kind of the only change that I noticed in myself.

What lifestyle changes did you make during the pandemic to reduce your expenses?

The pandemic has automatically changed our lifestyles in many ways. Just by being socially distant, isolated, and homebound, we don’t spend a lot of things we normally could have done.

But it has also been a very difficult time because many of us have not had an income for many months. It was difficult, but it also highlighted how lucky some of us are that even though we don’t have a job for a few months, we are still able to survive and put in food. on the table. A lot of other people are not so lucky. This time was a reminder to be kind and empathetic to those who don’t appreciate the privilege we have. As for the future, I am optimistic. I know we’re going through a very difficult time right now, but I think there will come a time – I don’t know how long it will take – when all of this will be behind us, and we can meet and work as we have. made in the pre-pandemic world.

How was your acting career from a banker?

I worked in New York at an investment bank as a research analyst for several years before becoming an actor. I really wanted to quit and go back to India, but I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do next. So with no clarity on what to do next, I quit my job, came back to India, and took a sabbatical while I thought about the next steps. And during that break, I decided to do theater and write – because those are two things that have always fascinated me. I had done a lot of acting throughout school and college. Even in New York City, a few of us had started an off-Broadway theater company that performed plays. I took classes at the Lee Strasberg Theater & Film Institute on the weekends. So I started doing theater in Mumbai, which was supposed to be a gap year. Which I continued to extend to two, three and four years old, because I enjoyed it so much. And before I knew it, I had become an actor full time.

How Being a Former Investment Banker Helped You Understand Money Matters Better

I hope my understanding of money matters is a little better than the average person, having studied finance and worked in banking. But you don’t really need to study finance in depth to be able to manage your finances. All it takes is basic financial education, which unfortunately is not taught to most people.