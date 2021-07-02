Maybe Clubhouse can help Bollywood stay real, says Anupama Chopra





Vidya Balan swears. Santosh Sivan conducts an informal masterclass on cinematography. Lively discussions about Easter eggs in Loki and the unsuccessful mixture of a big issue and gangster swagger in Jagame Thandhiram. Clubhouse offers it all. The invite-only social media app launched on iOS in March 2020 and quickly found an audience in the United States. In India, a predominantly Android market, it has generated more buzz than users. But since its debut on May 21 on Android, Clubhouse has become the hottest place to be seen, or rather heard. The company is not disclosing figures by country, but Clubhouse international manager Aarthi Ramamurthy says the app has gained more than 8 million new users since the Android version rolled out, including more than 2 million in India. How, I wonder, will this impact the conversation around movies and entertainment in the country? Clubhouse offers audio-only, real-time chats accompanied by a no-record without prior authorization clause (which, of course, is already flouted here). The format has many advantages. You can wear your pajamas, you can listen and continue to multitask, you can engage and connect with a variety of people, interactions are smooth and candid. Since rooms often have more than one moderator, there is a mix of opinions and topics. The Bollywood Film Club, founded by screenwriter Aniruddha Guha and co-moderated by him and his wife, content creator Janice Sequeira, invited Balan to talk about his latest outing, Sherni. The conversation turned to Balans’ strained relationship with the fashion industry, which the actor said never welcomed it. She recounted how, in her early years, she had a total hatred for her body because she considered herself a big girl in the film world. Although Balan has addressed these issues before, it felt more spontaneous and outspoken. We want celebrities to go beyond their daily jobs, Sequeira told me. We want their views on culture and gender representation. Can Clubhouse provide an antidote to the PR, airbrushed, infomercial-driven content that passes for entertainment journalism on most media platforms today? It’s the start, but the signs are good. Prabhat Choudhary, founder of Spice PR and digital marketing agency Entropy (which manages stars such as Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan) says they are also seriously considering Clubhouse. Have been forced to innovate, he adds. There are no events, press conferences or in-person interviews. Trailer launches, a particularly big deal, are irrelevant until the pandemic subsides completely. We have to communicate and market things more with very few tools, so we are forced to reinvent, says Choudhary. Clubhouse could become a major player in this reimagining of film advertising. There’s room here for candid commentary, a myriad of opinions, and a real connection between speakers and listeners. At least in my experience, the app hasn’t been tainted with trolls and hate speech yet. Since the moderators in each room have the power to remove participants, people tend to behave. Ramamurthy says Clubhouse is already working with a variety of creators in the Indian film ecosystem. She says she would like to see more venues that explain film and the entertainment industry, venues related to music, and more content and diversity in the Indian stand-up comedy scene. In essence, there is, pardon the pun, ample room to play here. I am excited by the possibilities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/art-culture/perhaps-clubhouse-can-help-bollywood-keep-it-real-says-anupama-chopra-101625230371399.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos