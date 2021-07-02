Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd reportedly dined together in Hollywood





Men and women can be quite friends, and there’s a good chance it’s just a dinner party with friends or a business meeting. But also: What if Angelina Jolie was dating The Weeknd? Would that be fun? the Maleficent The Blinding Lights star and singer were both caught leaving Hollywood restaurant Giorgio Baldi on the night of Wednesday, June 30. Sixth page reports that they went out separately but reportedly spent hours together inside. They clearly don’t try to hide [the dinner date], said a source at the point of sale, adding: He definitely focused on the world of cinema. He has the new HBO series he’s playing in. The Weeknd is set to write and star in an upcoming series about a pop singer and club owner / cult leader; he recently appeared in the Adam Sandler film with Uncut gems and even wrote an episode of american father last year, so, really, maybe he was just picking Angie’s brain over acting and stuff. She is, after all, an Oscar-winning actress who has also produced and directed her own projects. But on the other hand, can we playfully speculate for the hottest small second? These two have more in common than you might think. In her wilder, younger days, Jolie has shown up on a red carpet before with a vial of Billy Bob Thornton blood around her neck. And The Weeknd’s most recent red carpet shtick covered her face in bloody bandages. We’re feeling a sexy (potentially) scary moment! Just a few weeks ago, Angelina Jolie was spotted walking out of the apartment building (twice) of her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller, which sparked speculation about a Bennifer-style reunion. Maybe she just had a hot summer for Angelina Jolie! The Weeknd, meanwhile, has been linked to Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid before, but we haven’t heard much about his love life lately. Whatever is going on with him and the mom of six now, we all agree. Even if it’s just platonic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.glamour.com/story/angelina-jolie-and-the-weeknd-reportedly-had-dinner-together-in-hollywood The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos