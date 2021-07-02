Shatrughan Sinha Reveals Why He Turned Down Sholay: We Can Call It Human Error Or | Bollywood





Shatrughan Sinha said he was offered Ramesh Sippy’s iconic film Sholay but was forced to drop it due to unavailability of dates. He made the reveal on Indian Idol 12, where he will be seen as a special guest along with his wife, Poonam Sinha. Directed by Ramesh Sippy, Sholay tells how Thakur Baldev Singh (Sanjeev Kumar) calls on two petty crooks Jai and Veeru, played by Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra respectively, to bring down the dreaded dacoit Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan). Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan also played key roles. According to a major daily, Indian Idol 12 judge Himesh Reshammiya asked Shatrughan Sinha why he refused Sholay. At that time, I was shooting continuously for movies that had two heroes and somehow we can call it human error or my dates were a problem that I couldn’t sign the movie Sholay. . I’m sad but happy at the same time that because of Sholay, national icon Amitabh Bachchan, who is my dear friend, had such a big break, the actor said. Also Read: Kamaal R Khan Says He Was Once In Charge Of Cleaning A Newspaper Office After Being Asked About His Work Some movie releases occur due to date issues. Even Amitabh Bachchan wanted to do Kalicharan but he couldn’t do it for a reason. Its generic character, even Rajesh Khanna, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sunny Deol had to reject the films for several reasons, he added. Sholay was the highest grossing Indian film of all time at the time of its release. It is considered to be one of the best Indian films of all time. Shatrughan is known for playing the villain in films such as Pyar Hi Pyar, Raampur Ka Lakshman, Bhai Ho Toh Aisa, Heera, and Blackmail. He was last seen on the big screen in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se. In recent years he has turned to politics and is a member of the Indian National Congress.

