Police action against actor Chetan Kumars’ remarks sparks argument in Karnataka
Kannada actor and activist Chetan Kumar has been questioned three times this month after an FIR was dropped by Bengaluru police for his critical remarks about Brahmanism. Some members of the Brahmin community objected to his comments, arguing that the very use of the word was defamatory and abusive and had hurt their feelings.
Attempts to criminalize the use of the widely used term Brahmanism to refer to the caste-based hierarchy, discrimination, and notions of superiority that arise from birth by several anticast thinkers, including Dr BR Ambedkar and Periyar EV Ramasamy, sparked a controversy in Karnataka. While several writers and intellectuals have rallied to the actor, his detractors have been virulent, especially on social networks.
State Labor Minister A. Shivaram Hebbar, also a Brahmin, called the use of the term libelous and called for Mr. Kumar’s arrest. He also alleged that the actor was making these statements for monetary gain, which prompted the actor to sue the minister for libel by seeking 1 damages and a public apology.
Defending his remarks, Kumar said he only re-articulated what Bahujan thinkers Basavesing hwara, Ambedkar or Periyar said.
Illogical
Members of the Brahmin community argue that the term is illogical.
While the caste hierarchy and atrocities are pervasive in many castes today, why should it be called Brahmanism? All the evils of society are brought to our doorstep and we are hurt by the repeated use of the word, said Sachidananda Murthy, chairman of the Karnataka State Brahmin Development Board, one of the two plaintiffs against Chetan Kumar.
The incident also sparked debate over the use of the term Brahman (the word kannada for Brahmanism), with some authors defending its use. Others pointed out that most Kannada writers, including Kuvempu, one of the greatest writers of the 20th century who criticized the caste hierarchy, used the term purohitashahi (literally the imperial reign of the priestly classes) and not Brahman.
Alternative terms
I systematically used purohitashahi and jaativaada. We need to update our sociological terminologies as our society evolves. These words cover a wider range of issues. However, criminalizing the use of Brahman is deplorable and must be fought, said Baraguru Ramachandrappa, lead writer of the Bandaya movement of Kannada literature, which rebelled against upper-caste narratives in literature.
However, the Brahman is frequently used in Kannada joints. For example, in his 1965 novel Samskara, Laureate Jnanpith UR Ananthamurthy uses the word extensively to denote caste discrimination and orthodoxy.
Dalit poet Mudnakudu Chinnaswamy only said the word Brahman fully expresses caste discrimination and not purohitashahi.
Only Brahman transmits the origins of this deformation of our civilization in the name of caste. And any other word only tries to disguise, or worse, absolve the roots of it, he said.
Mr. Chinnaswamy highlighted Ambedkars’ speech in 1938 at the conference of depressed railroad workers in Nashik, where he defined his idea of Brahmanism. Calling Brahmanism and capitalism two enemies of the country’s workers, Dr Ambedkar said: By Brahmanism I do not mean the power, privileges and interests of Brahmans as a community. This is not the sense in which I use the word. By Brahmanism I mean the negation of the spirit of Liberty, Equality and Fraternity. In this sense, it is rife in the classes and is not limited to the Brahmins alone, although they were its creators.
Use at the beginning of the 20th century
Brahmanya or Brahmanism seems to be a usage of the beginning of the 20th century. For example, 19th century anticast thinker Jyotirao Phule from Maharashtra, although he attacked ideology with virulence, does not use the word Brahmansaid Pune-based Professor Hari Narke, who edited the writings of Phule and Ambedkar.
Professor Narke says the term has been used widely in Marathi and Tamil since the 1920s. It began to be used in the 1920s by Vithal Ramji Shinde and Dinkarrao Jhavalkar in Marathi and later by Dr BR Ambedkar, a- he declared. Around the same time, Periyar used the term widely in Tamil Nadu during the Dravidian movement. The term has been widely used in the discourse of these languages to this day, without any major setbacks, he pointed out.
Senior political theorist Rajeev Bhargava, an honorary member of the Center for the Study of Developing Societies in New Delhi, said Brahmanism was not only a term used by its detractors, but also by its supporters.
It is indisputable that the legitimizing ideology of the caste hierarchy, with notions of superiority that stem from birth, which makes it a pro-elite, status quoist ideology, was given by the Brahmins, and that they themselves find to be one of its biggest beneficiaries. The use of the term Brahmanism is therefore justified, as long as Brahmans continue to espouse this ideology. If the Brahmins as a community truly disavow this ideology both in thought and in practice, we can think of liquidating this term. So far, there does not appear to be any moral basis for the objection. It’s like the men who oppose the term patriarchy, he said.
The objection raised by members of the Brahmin community looks like an attempt to use tough tactics, abusing officials to quell criticism, noted Kannada critic Rajendra Chenni.
There has been a resurgence of Brahmanism and its blatant assertion in the public sphere since the incumbent regime came to power. Such controversy is deliberately created to polarize [society] and use it as an opportunity to assert himself and to silence criticism, he said.
