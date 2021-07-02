Money Heist 5 actor Luka Peros brings Marseille to life, and we can’t wait to see Netflix releases





Post-production for Money Heist Season 5 is well underway. This is what we learned from the latest Instagram post from actor Luka Peros, who plays the character of Marseille in the popular Netflix series. Peros took to his social media account on Wednesday and shared a photo of the dubbing room. He captioned the photo, Giving life and voice to Marseille. See you on 03/09/2021 on Netflix, with the family ” Luka Peros became a part of Money Heist in its third season. Son Marseille is an old friend of Berlin and Palermo, and joins The Professor as his right hand. Peros’ Instagram profile is a perfect mirror of everything that goes behind the scenes on the sets at La Casa De Papel, aka Money Heists, including the candid clicks with the cast and giving a glimpse of what lies ahead in the series. Luka Peros recently wished his co-stars Pedro Alonso (Berlin) and Itziar Ituo (Lisbon) his birthday. His wish for Itziar read, Congratulations to my sister from another gentleman. For Pedro, he writes, my five-year-old child, I wish you a thousand more years, spending every day full of laughs, jokes and eternal happiness as we spent in Tenerife with Rodrigo and Hovik. I love you very much, my brother. Happy Birthday my friend! (sic) Money Heist 5 will have actors lvaro Morte, rsula Corber, Miguel Herrn, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Darko Peri, Rodrigo de la Serna, Hovik Keuchkerian, Beln Cuesta and Najwa Nimri reprising their roles. While the first part of Money Heist 5 releases on Netflix on September 3, its second and final part will arrive on December 3.

