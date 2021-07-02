Connect with us

Columbus Exposition and Racing contracts with Caesars Entertainment to develop casino and racetrack in Nebraska | Nebraska

COLOMB, Neb., July 2, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Columbus Exposition and Racing (CER) and Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) today announced CER’s selection of Caesars Entertainment to build and operate a Harrah’s Casino and Racetrack in Columbus, Nebraska.

“We are delighted to welcome Harrah’s to Nebraska,” mentionned Tom jackson, Managing partner of CER. “When finding a casino operator partner, the recognition of the Harrah’s brand and established code of commitment to its employees, customers and the communities in which they operate has proven to be an easy selection. their superior rewards program and marketing team, high performing entertainment network and top notch gaming experience tick all the boxes for this partnership. “

Jackson continues, “As we work to create a new entertainment destination for the Midwest, this partnership will be an important economic driver and job creator for Columbus and the surrounding municipalities. It also reinforces our commitment to the working people involved in the Nebraska the horse racing industry. We look forward to bringing new gaming and entertainment experiences to our valued customers. “

Around $ 75 million development of the casino, ideally located at the exit of highway 81 in Columbus, is expected to feature a new one-mile horse racing surface, 40,000 square foot casino and sportsbook with over 400 slot machines and 20 table games, as well as a restaurant and retail space at the detail. The property is expected to be completed at the end of 2022.

“When the voters of Nebraska opened the game on racetracks, we knew that our experience in the casino industry combined with our commitment to horse racing made Harrah’s the perfect choice,” said Tom reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment. “We look forward to creating a whole new Harrah’s experience in Columbus and connect it to our Caesars Rewards network across the country. “

“Beyond the appearance of casino games in Nebraska, we are thrilled with the opportunity to turn horse racing into Columbus,” mentionned Joe morris, Senior Vice President of Racing at Caesars Entertainment. “The opportunity to build a new first class track on our property illustrates our commitment to the racing industry and our intention to continue the region’s racing tradition.”

Live Horse Racing was part of the Columbus community for over 75 years. members of the board of directors of the CER Tom jackson, Dan Clarey, Russell placzek, Chad Sucha and Dennis Room have been operating Live Racing and Simulcasting at Ag Park since 2013. Columbus and surrounding counties continue to support Live Racing with cover races sponsored by local businesses, class reunions and memorials.

About Columbus Exposition and Racing, Inc.

Founded in 2013, Columbus Exposition and Racing, Inc. (CER) is a non-profit organization Columbus entity dedicated to the future of horse racing in Columbus and Nebraska.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino entertainment company in the United States and one of the most diverse casino entertainment providers in the world. Since its beginnings in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. grew through the development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. The Caesars Entertainment, Inc. resorts operate primarily under the Caesars, Harrah’s, Horseshoe and Eldorado brands. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diverse gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, unique destinations, and a comprehensive suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All linked to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the company is focused on creating value with its customers through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technological leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know when to stop before you start. Game problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit. www.caesars.com/business.

SOURCE Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

