Local breweries offer a selection of beers, food, and live entertainment

Breweries are fast becoming the new local trend in the region, with several offering a wide variety of beers, craft beers, wines, food and let’s not forget live entertainment.

Some are suitable for families, others for pets, but most of the time they are friendly and provide an atmosphere for everyone to enjoy! Here are some of the best places in and around New Bern for freshly brewed beers and great food.

Brewery 99

104 Pollock Street, New Bern

Brewery99 is unique in being the first Craven County brewery to open in 2015. The brewery is owned by Pete Frey. The brewery recently moved from 417F Broad Street in downtown New Bern to its current location on Pollock Street.

Frey previously told the Sun Journal that he worked as a photographer and line cook before his brewing hobby became his current profession. Frey said the name Brewery99 was based on both his birthday, September 9, and a series of what he described as lucky coincidences such as his move to New Bern in 1999 and, according to Frey, his brewery was the 99th to open in the state. .

The brewery offers its flagship Confignorant Pale Ale, Lunatic Gruit, a hop-free beer flavored with sweet scab, gentian root and mugwort, Smoke Wheat, XXX Belgian Tripel, its sweetest beer, their Hideout Oatmeal Stout. the darkest, among several other beers to satisfy your taste buds.

Hours of operation are 4 p.m. to sunset on Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit their website.

Gastronomic brewery of the beer army

313 Pollock Street, New Bern

The Beer Army Gastrohub opened in New Bern in 2015.

Owned by Dustin Canestorp, who founded Beer Army in 2008 and Buddy Bengel of Bengel Hospitality, the brewery offers a full menu and bar. Canestrop retired from the Marine Corps in 2014 and partnered with Bengel to open the brewery in 2015, which is a separate entity from the Beer Army.

The brewery and restaurant have 16 rotary taps and four house beers and hundreds of different bottled beers. Their specialty is burgers. It also offers wine and spirits. Customers can purchase craft beers for off-premises consumption as well as Beer Army branded merchandise.

Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday to Monday and the kitchen closes at 9 p.m. They are closed on Tuesday. For more information, visit beerarmy.com.

Brtopia

1201 US 70 East, New Bern

Brtopia is a craft beer bar, bottle shop, full-service homebrew shop and brewery that has 12 craft beers in continuous rotation for you to enjoy, according to their Facebook page. The brewery is constantly changing its beers to give customers more choices.

They have flights, filler growlers and a club of cups which is also available to their customers. Their in-house beer supply includes a temperature controlled / dehumidified grain storage room that is stocked with a wide variety of specialty malts and hops. They also sell grains by the pound or by the ounce and hops are available in one ounce increments. The brewery also sells recipe kits ranging from extract to all-grain and the necessary equipment for both. Owned by Tim Dryden and Bryan Conway, the brewery opened in James City in 2016. They opened a second location in October 2020 at 460 US 70 in Havelock. Live entertainment is offered on Friday or Saturday evening as well as a food truck.

The hours are from noon to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, from noon to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit brutopiabeer.com or call 252-652-7040.

Freshwater beer company.

902-904 Pollock Street, New Bern

Freshwater Beer is New Berns’ new brewery! The brewery held its official opening on May 22 and has continued to offer a range of craft beers and entertainment ever since. Owned by Brandon and Tia Scott-Shaver, the brewery offers a comfortable indoor setting as well as outdoor seating.

Hours of operation are 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Craft beer, wine bar and Tap That restaurant

901B Pollock Street, New Bern

Tap That recently celebrated its first anniversary on May 22, with a huge block party that included two other listed breweries, Brewery99 and Freshwater Beer, all of which are located on Pollock Street.

Owned by Jonathan Davis, this brasserie offers a wide selection of craft beers, a wine bar and a restaurant with a choice of dishes on the menu. Live shows, drink specials, karaoke and bingo are just a few of its weekly events to keep customers coming back. It also offers outdoor seating and games, including corn hole, pétanque, and hunting.

The hours are from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, from 3 p.m. to midnight Thursday and Friday, from noon to midnight on Saturday and from noon to 11 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, call 252-288-5853 or visit tapthatnewbern.com.

The garage

1209 US 70 East, New Bern

The garage, owned by Marisol Schultz and Daniel Hand, offers 6 of their own craft beers brewed on site. They also offer a selection of other craft beers on tap. The brewery offers arcade games for family fun, a backcountry scene where live entertainment events are held weekly, and karaoke is popular among patrons.

Lunch is served daily from noon and food trucks are often on site for those who come for a beer later in the day.

Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, noon to midnight Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit legaragenc.com or call 252-288-6077.

Shortway Brewing Company

230 Chatham Street, Newport, NC 28570

This taproom brewery is located in Newport, between Havelock and Morehead City. They specialize in American Ales which are brewed on site and at its production facility located in Trenton. According to their website, their mission is to provide fresh, easy-to-drink beer with locally sourced ingredients.

Their product is also canned and sold in eastern North Carolina. Owners Matt and Lindsey opened the business in 2017. They have an outdoor bar and cafe, and welcome kids, dogs and you can even bring your own food. They offer snacks made in North Carolina and food trucks can be found at the location most evenings. Live entertainment is also part of the draw for those who want to go out and enjoy a great night out.

The hours are from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, from noon to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. For more information call 252-777-3065 or visit them online at shortwaybrewing.com.

Brewery and taproom of the new village

702 Broad Street, Orientale

This brewery is a 1-barrel nano-brewery and faucet room in Oriental, located in Pamlico County. The historic house where it is located was built in 1910. They serve NC craft bees and introduce new NC breweries every week while providing their own beers. Owned by Frank & Lillie Bacon, the brewery opened in June 2017, recently celebrating its fourth anniversary. The brasserie has a beer garden, a covered porch for those who want to sit outside and enjoy their drink and also offers take out. According to Frank, food trucks are on site 99% of the time on Fridays and Saturdays.

Hours are 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. The brasserie is closed from Sunday to Wednesday. For more information, call 252-249-6132 or visit them online at newvillagebrewery.com.