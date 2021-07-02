Chinese propaganda juggernaut ‘1921’ hits $ 13 million on opening day





The Chinese propaganda film “1921” grossed $ 13 million on its opening day Thursday, surpassing the debuts of Hollywood releases like “Cruella”, “A Quiet Place Part II” and “Peter Rabbit 2.” Patriotic titles “1921” and “The Pioneer” kicked off China’s summer season with a nationalist twist with premieres Thursday. Both films were created as a tribute to the ruling Chinese Communist Party on the occasion of its 100th anniversary. “1921” is expected to be one of the biggest Chinese films of the year. It landed an opening day of $ 13 million (RMB 84 million), according to Maoyan. Its cumulative box office has already doubled – $ 24.6 million (RMB 159 million) – thanks to numerous preview screenings. Its standalone opening day sales are nearly eight times that of Disney’s “Cruella” China debut ($ 1.7 million), more than 13 times that of “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” (968 $ 000) and more than three times those of “A Quiet Place Part II” ($ 3.9 million), to name just a few American films that opened there in the last month. Of course, “1921” receives special attention from local film authorities, who cannot allow it to become a box office failure. In the past, other patriotic films have been significantly boosted by the purchases of officials and schoolchildren forced to attend, favorable hours, manipulated audiences, longer runs and other measures to save the government. of the unacceptable political embarrassment of a flop. Given the lack of competition, “1921 ″ actually topped the Chinese box office last weekend with $ 11.6 million off previews alone. Ideally for a country fond of numerology, the 100th anniversary film managed to cross the 100 million RMB ($ 15.5 million) mark in presale on Wednesday afternoon, with hours before its official debut. Supported primarily by Tencent Pictures and co-directed by Huang Jianxin and Zheng Dasheng, the film employs a battalion of popular young celebrities to tell the story of the Party’s founding. It was first presented at the opening gala of the Shanghai International Film Festival, despite past nationalist backlash over the relevance of some stars playing revered political figures like Mao Zedong and Zhou Enlai. “1921” contributed 70% of the domestic box office Thursday and accounted for 39% of all screenings. Attendance rates for its 127,000 total screenings were moderate at 12%. For comparison, “Godzilla vs. Kong” recorded the same attendance rate on 196,000 screens for its $ 21 million opening day in China, while “F9” recorded an attendance rate of 22. 2% for 228,000 screenings on its opening day of $ 49 million. The audience for “1921” is heavily female, with women accounting for over 72% of ticket purchases – almost certainly due to the strong female fan base of many of its viral male idol stars. Unsurprisingly, the film was more popular in China’s less developed cities than in its cosmopolitan metropolises. Some 44% of viewers come from fourth-tier cities, but less than 11% from first-tier urban centers. While viewer ratings retained an appearance of favor on the Maoyan and Taopiaopiao ticketing platforms, they became so dangerously low on the more demanding Douban site that the rating function was shut down. Meanwhile, competitor “The Pioneer” was quite far behind “1921”, although it picks up on a similar topic, bringing in just $ 2.56 million on opening day. Produced by Guan Hu (“The Eight Hundred”) and directed by Xu Zhanxiong, it stars Zhang Songwen, frequent collaborator of Lou Ye (“Spring Fever”, “The Shadow Play”, “Saturday Fiction”), who embodies the ‘pioneer’ titular intellectual, Li Dazhao, co-founder of the Chinese Communist Party. Although the film was screened for 29% of total national screenings (95,000), it recorded a low attendance rate, below 3%. Its viewers were also heavily female and toward smaller towns, with women buying over 62% of tickets and fourth-tier city residents over 44%. China’s propaganda blockbuster season is set to continue next week with the July 9 release of “Chinese Doctors,” another pandemic-themed tribute film.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2021/film/news/1921-opening-day-sales-china-1235010256/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos