Keri Russell and Ray Liotta feature in Cocaine Bear ensemble | Entertainment





Keri Russell and Ray Liotta are part of the cast of “Cocaine Bear”. The couple are among a star-studded ensemble for the Elizabeth Banks film, about an actual 175-pound bear who died of an apparent cocaine overdose. Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Alden Ehrenreich and O’Shea Jackson are also attached to star in the film. Jimmy Warden wrote the screenplay for the “1985 real-life event-driven character thriller in Kentucky.” According to a New York Times article in 1985, the bear was found dead among 40 open containers with traces of cocaine, apparently dropped from a plane by a drug dealer convicted of carrying too heavy a load during the trip. parachuting. Production is set to begin in Ireland in August with Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Aditya Sood producing for Lord Miller. Elizabeth also produces with Brian Duffield and Max Handelman for Brownstone Productions. Banks previously helmed the 2019 version of “Charlie’s Angels,” but claimed that the film’s poor box office performance showed men were unlikely to watch female-led action movies. The 47-year-old star said: “They’re going to see a comic book movie with Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel because he’s a male gender. “So even though these are films about women, they put them in the context of feeding the larger comic book world, so it’s all about, yeah, you’re watching a Wonder Woman movie. but you either create three other characters or create Justice League. “If this movie isn’t making money, it reinforces a stereotype in Hollywood that men don’t go and watch women make action movies.”

