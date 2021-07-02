Good News to be Renamed Following Criticism from Mac Miller’s Brother | Entertainment





Machine Gun Kelly’s new film will be renamed following a complaint from Mac Miller’s brother. The 31-year-old rapper and actor – real name Colson Baker – will play a struggling musician in director Tim Sutton’s upcoming film, which was titled “Good News,” but the producers have now decided to give the project a new twist. following complaints that the use of the title from Mac’s posthumous debut single was “disrespectful.” Among the critics was Miller McCormick, who apparently criticized the film when he wrote on his Instagram Story on Thursday (07/01/21): “F *** you. F *** your movie. At least change the title.” In response, production company Rivulet Media pledged to change the title and insisted they had no intention of committing offense as they saw it as a “tribute” to the late one. rapper, who died of an accidental overdose in 2018 at the age of 26. They told E! News: “Our film is about a booming fictional musician with a troubled life. “This is by no means a biopic or based on the real life of an artist. We realize that the title, which was meant to be a tribute to Mac Miller and other artists who left too soon, is disrespectful. heard from many people on social media who found the title offended so without hesitation we will change it. “ It was previously claimed that the fictional tale was inspired by late artists such as Mac, Lil Peep, Pop Smoke, and Juice Wrld. Production on the project is expected to begin later this month. MGK has yet to comment on the controversy. When production details were announced, the “Bird Box” actor was hailed as a “rare talent” that Rivulet Media was delighted to have on board for the film. Rob Paris, of the company, said: “Colson Baker is this rare talent that is rising at an incredible rate in both film and music. “He’s exactly the kind of artist that Rivulet Media is looking to partner with and we couldn’t be more excited to support him on both fronts, especially with Tim’s powerful storyline and vision. Sutton, which are suited to Colsons’ formidable skills.

