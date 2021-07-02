Academy Awards New Academy Members Include Steven Yeun And Janet Jackson





The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ ritual of announcing its annual guests happened again on Thursday, with a collection of new winners and nominees for this year’s Oscars among the prestigious new class. Of course, the 2021 list does not allow automatic membership; the guests have yet to accept, and as Ryan coogler has recalled, not everyone does. A Guide to Hollywood’s Greatest Races“class =” external-link external-link-embed__image-link “data-event-click =” {“element”: “ExternalLink”, “outgoingURL”: “https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/award- season “}” href = “https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/award-season” rel = “nofollow noopener” target = “_ blank”> It’s an exciting group: stars that most American audiences have been introduced to over the past year, such as the winning supporting actress Yuh jung youn (Threatening) and candidate for escape Maria bakalova (Borat Post Moviefilm), appear alongside other nominees for the first time, including Jon Batiste, Andra Day, ELLE, Vanessa Kirby, Leslie Odom Jr., Paul Raci, and Steven Yeun. The two Oscar-winning screenwriters in 2021Promising young womans Emerald Fennell and The fathers Florian Zellerare also rated, but will have to choose between representing for the branches of writing and directing, since they also directed these films. (Ditto for the other guests Shaka King, Lee Isaac Chung, and more.) Beyond these expected suspects, there are seemingly (very) late names.Janet Jackson! Nathan Way! as well as a general welcome of exciting and emerging Hollywood talent, such as Zola director Janicza Bravo. There are 395 names listed this year in total, surpassing the 10,000 AMPAS members. Some facts and figures: Almost half of the list is made up of women, and just over a third are people of color. Perhaps more in tune with the direction the Academy has taken in recent times, more … than half of the 395 people are not from the United States. In recent years, this growing international influence on the Oscars has manifested itself particularly in the directing branch, lest you forget that Thomas Vinterberg shocker, and this is a direct result of this global membership. The trend will only accelerate indeed, with some top international filmmakers returning to Cannes later this month before some alleged accolades push in. Could La Croisette become a launching pad for the Oscars of a new kind? As Bong Joon Ho proven, this may already be the case. More great stories from Vanity Show Behind the scenes of Easttown mareFlirtatious and sad bar scene

