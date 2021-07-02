Entertainment Calendar: July 28 | Entertainment

Connect with us

CJ GARTON, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday July 2, Absolute Prestige Ranch, 1351 Q Road, Loma, Oklahoma country music singer / songwriter, $ 20 adults, $ 10 12 and under, VIP and VIP Plus tickets available tickets to 970tix.com.

JAGERTOWN & FRIENDS, 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday, July 2, Warehouse 25 Sixty-five, 2565 American Way, rock country, entrepôt2565.com.

GRAND VALLEY FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY, 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Friday July 2, Lincoln Park, 910 N. 12th St., live music, beer and wine, grandvalleyfoodtruckfridays.com, 261-8484.

UNION OF NONE, 9 p.m. Saturday July 3, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, July 4 party, facebook.com/UnionOfNone.

CLAY WALKER, 6 p.m. Saturday July 3, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, July 4 Weekend, $ 40, entrepôt2565.com.

JAMES WILLIAMS SOLO ACOUSTIC, 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 3, Restoration Vineyards, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, Band in the Barrel concert series, live music, wine and food trucks, reservations at cateringvineyards.com, facebook.com/RestaurationVignobles.

HEYDAY, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday July 3, terrace of Enzo’s Ristorante Italian, 707 Horizon Drive, facebook.com/HeyDayGJ.

WOWZERS, 8 p.m. Saturday July 3, Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave., with Chaz Roi and Just As Well, $ 5 at the door, deuxriverstaverngj.com.

CJ GARTON & THE SKELETON CREW WITH LORALEE GARTON, 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday, July 3, Koko’s Tavern, 152 S. Mesa St., Fruita, $ 20, tickets at KoKo’s, facebook.com/KoKosTaverne.

STILL HOUSE STRING BAND, 7 p.m. Saturday July 3, Talbott’s Cider Co., 3801 F 1/4 Road, Palisade, Red, White and Bluegrass July 3 party, facebook.com/stillhousestringband.

HUEY, 68 p.m. Saturday, July 3, Sang Garden, 687 Horizon Drive, 242-2396.

POOL PARTY, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 3, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, kids’ pools, water balloons, water guns and foggers, free kids and accompaniments, live music with Pasty Jeff at 7 pm, La Pupuseria Food Truck on site for dinner, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.

FRUITA FIREWORKS, twilight, Saturday July 3, Fruita, fireworks from Snooks Bottom, no onsite viewing, fruita.org.

PALISADE INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION, parade at 10 am Saturday July 3, Palisade, vintage cars, fire trucks, bicycles, carts, horses, “Post COVID – Always strong” theme, 464-7458, julia @ palisadecoc.com.

BEQUE INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION, Saturday July 3, De Beque, parade at 4 pm; barbecue and DJ after the parade, take an accompaniment; activities for children with price; The Tyler Rust Band at 6 p.m. at the booth; Gerry Goodman Band at 9 p.m. at the Wild Horse Roadhouse, 462-7402.

TRACY LAWRENCE, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 4, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, country, outdoor show, $ 30 to $ 50, entrepôt2565.com.

GRAND JUNCTION FOURTH JULY PARADE, 10 a.m. Sunday, July 4, Main Street downtown, -villegj.org.

GRAND JUNCTION FOURTH JULY FIREWORKS, 9:45 p.m. Sunday July 4, starts at Lincoln Park, gjcity.org.

DELTA FIREWORKS at dusk Sunday July 4, Confluence Park in Delta, hosted by Delta County Volunteer Firefighters, 874-7902.

MONTROSE FOURTH JULY CELEBRATION, parade at 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 4, Main Street in Montrose from North Pythian Avenue to South Rio Grande Avenue, fireworks at dusk from Sunset Mesa, cityofMontrose.org/juillet4.

FOURTH JULY POOL CELEBRATION, July 4, Lincoln Park-Moyer Pool, gjparksandrec.org, 254-3866.

ACOUSTIC / BLUES JAM, 710 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, patio at Charlie Dwellingtons, 103 N. First St., pick up an instrument, wear a mask, 241-4010.

MOORS AND MCCUMBER, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7 p.m. Wednesday July 7, KAFM Radio room, 1310 Ute Ave., vocal harmony duo, $ 25 in advance, $ 30 at the door, kafmradio.org.

FROM THE SUMMIT, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, Redlands United Methodist Church parking lot, 527 Village Way, music by Terry Flanagan and Thomasina Russell during the Redlands Farmers Market.

BRENT BEAMER, 6 p.m. Thursday, July 8, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, singer-songwriter from Missouri, facebook.com/brentbeamermusic.

SAM RIGGS, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, July 8, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, $ 20, tickets at entrepôt2565.com.

STEVE HOFSTETTER, 7 p.m. Thursday, July 8, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., actor, writer and columnist, $ 25- $ 50, mesatheater.com.

WHISKEY STOMP, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8, Fruita Civic Center Park, 325 E. Aspen Ave., country rock in the Fruita Thursday Night concert series, grab a blanket or lounge chair, 858-0360.

https://www.gjsentinel.com/entertainment/print_calendar/entertainment-calendar-july-2-8/article_57813508-d833-11eb-9120-7be5dab21a1d.html

