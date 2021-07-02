Rapper DEvil debuts in title track from Bollywood film with Toofaan: Bollywood News





Mumbai-based rapper and DIVINEs Gully Gang signatory DEvil aka Dhaval Parab makes his first rounds in the title track of a Bollywood film with a high octane anthem of this year’s most anticipated summer blockbusters , Toofaan. Composed by Dub Sharma, with lyrics and vocals by D’Evil, the first soundtrack of the film titled ‘Todun Taak‘is ready for release today. The track pays deserved homage to the endearing spirit of the self-taught who conquer the world despite obstacles and in turn inspires listeners to adopt a winning mindset. Bringing an edgy vibe to the presentation, DEvil lends its midas touch to this upbeat number with catchy lyrics that engulf an attitude of never saying. Talk about how ‘Todun Taak‘materialized for him, says DEvil, when I got a message from Farhan Akhtar asking if I would be keen to create a rap song for him, I jumped for joy. I have been a huge fan of his art. Also, when I heard that the movie would be directed by a mainstay like Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, it was a double whammy and my excitement soared. I wrote the song according to the creative brief keeping in mind the main character of the protagonists. The song’s lyrics are inspired by the spirit of Mumbai, a city that never sleeps and a city that gives an ordinary citizen the ability to dare to dream and wings to fly. With this song, I tried to highlight the passion of a determined man from the slums but with dreams big enough to touch the sky. Speaking of the reunion with producer Dub Sharma for the track and who he worked with Ravine boy He further states, when I found out that Dub Sharma was part of the project, I felt a sense of ease because working with seasoned players like Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra can make you nervous sometimes. Dub is a beast with his music production and a perfect choice for the type of soundtrack the movie begging for. The minute I heard his beat for the very first time, I wrote my first line of the song ghumaake deneka which means hard swing. That’s all the vibe I wanted to bring to the song, keeping the script and the main character in mind. I am absolutely proud to have had this opportunity and hope to be able to work on more films of this caliber. Presented by Amazon Prime Video in association with Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures, Toofaan is an inspiring sports drama produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Farhan Akhtar. The film features a star cast, led by Farhan Akhtar in the lead role with Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Hussain Dalal, Dr Mohan Agashe, Darshan Kumaar and Vijay Raaz. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the trailer for the film takes us through the journey of a local moron, Ajju Bhai becoming a professional boxer, Aziz Ali. Toofaan is a story of hope, faith and inner strength fueled by passion and perseverance. Toofaan will also be the first film to be released simultaneously on Amazon Prime Video in Hindi and English starting July 16, 2021 in 240 countries and territories. ALSO READ: I Ended Up With Toofaan’s Potgy Look With All Gyms Closed During First Lockdown – Farhan Akhtar More pages: Toofaan Box Office Collection BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

