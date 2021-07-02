Bill Cosby’s release: what it means for Harvey Weinstein





The Pennsylvania Supreme Court dismissed Cosby’s conviction on Wednesday, three years after he was jailed for assaulting a Temple University employee. In the #MeToo era, his case has often been compared to that of Weinstein, who is serving a 23-year sentence in upstate New York for sexual assault and rape.

Both men were powerful Hollywood figures accused of exploiting their fame and influence to sexually assault dozens of women. Both of their trials featured accusers who testified to “prior bad acts” – other sex crimes other than those with which Cosby and Weinstein have been charged – to show that the two were predatory.

And Weinstein’s lawyers, like Cosby’s, have filed an appeal seeking the overturn of his convictions.

So what does the Cosby decision mean for Weinstein’s case? Here’s what legal experts are saying.

Weinstein representatives say they are encouraged by the Cosby decision Cosby was sentenced to three to ten years in a Pennsylvania prison for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home almost two decades ago. “By overturning Bill Cosby’s conviction, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has demonstrated, once again, that no matter who may be an accused and whatever the nature of the alleged crime, the courts can be counted on to follow the law. and come to the right decision, ”Juda Engelmayer, spokesperson for Weinstein, said in a statement. “This ruling also reaffirms our confidence that the New York Appeals Division will come to an equally correct ruling in Harvey Weinstein’s appeal, given the abundance of questions calling for a reversal.” One of Weinstein’s attorneys, Duncan Levin, also applauded the overturning of Cosby’s conviction, citing the accusers of “prior bad acts”. “Vague evidence about uncharged conduct has no place in a courtroom,” Levin told CNN. “There is nothing more important to our justice system than the presumption of innocence,” he added. “The rules of evidence exist so that testimony never turns into unfounded attacks on a defendant’s character, and that seems to be exactly what happened here.” The two men’s legal appeals have similarities – and differences In Cosby’s case, his attorneys appealed his conviction on two issues: witnesses to “prior bad acts” who testified about alleged assaults that were not part of the charges, and an agreement between Cosby and a former prosecutor. . In overturning Cosby’s conviction, Pennsylvania’s highest court cited an agreement Cosby had with an earlier prosecutor a decade earlier that prevented him from laying criminal charges in the case if he sat down for a civil deposition. . This evidence was ultimately used against him in his criminal trial, violating Cosby’s due process rights, the state High Court ruled. The Pennsylvania court ruling did not focus on the merits of the evidence for “prior wrongdoing,” said Randy Zelin, a Cornell Law School professor and former New York defense attorney. “The basis for the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling was that Cosby had a binding and enforceable non-prosecution agreement. He should never have been sued,” Zelin said. “Weinstein never claimed to have such a deal.” Like Cosby’s, Weinstein’s appeal maintains that jurors should not have been allowed to hear witnesses of “prior bad acts” who testified against him. His lawyers also maintain that his trial was tainted on several levels, including that of a judge and a biased juror. During the trial in early 2020, Weinstein’s lawyers repeatedly pursued legal avenues to quash the trial, including claiming the judge had been hostile towards Weinstein. Weinstein’s lawyers had asked Judge James Burke to recuse himself after the judge threatened Weinstein with jail time for repeatedly using a cell phone in court. Weinstein’s appeal also claims that a sitting juror violated the film mogul’s right to a fair and impartial jury. Weinstein’s attorneys argued that Juror No.11 was biased against Weinstein because she was unwilling to speak out during jury selection regarding writing a partly autobiographical novel about men older “predators” and their relationships with younger women. Could Cosby’s decision therefore affect Weinstein’s appeal? Probably not, said Michelle Madden Dempsey, a former Illinois prosecutor and law professor at Villanova University. “There is no interesting message to take away from Cosby’s case as it relates to Weinstein or the #MeToo movement,” Dempsey said. She said Cosby’s conviction was overturned due to a specific aspect of the case – Cosby waiving his right against self-incrimination and testifying in a previous civil case, arguing he had obtained immunity. “It’s based on that fact … extremely unusual,” Dempsey said. “This is the kind of case law schools will study and teach for years to come.” Dempsey said the Cosby decision had nothing to do with the evidence against him and should not be interpreted as supporting his claims of innocence. “It does not change the credibility of Andrea Constand and the other victims of sexual abuse,” she said. “I don’t think the case should be understood to have other implications for other cases. And that is irrelevant to the Weinstein litigation.” Zelin, the Cornell law professor, said Weinstein is also not helped by the fact that Cosby’s case happened in Pennsylvania, not New York. “This is a decision from another jurisdiction. It is difficult for a New York State attorney to cite a Pennsylvania decision in state court,” he told CNN. “The New York court is going to say, ‘Wait a minute, give us something in our jurisdiction.’ It only becomes a good idea if a New York court has never dealt with such a case before. “ Even if Weinstein’s lawyers succeed on appeal in New York, his legal troubles would not be over. Weinstein also faces 11 counts of sexual assault, involving five women, in Los Angeles County. The counts include four counts of forced rape, four counts of forced oral copulation, two counts of coercive sexual violence and one count of sexual penetration by use of force. The alleged assaults took place between 2004 and 2013. A New York judge approved Weinstein’s extradition to California as early as this month to face the additional charges.

CNN’s Chloe Melas contributed to this report.

