Sharat Saxena opens up about her Bollywood fight, says I was considered an actor after 35 years

Sharat Saxena is one of the best actors in the Hindi film industry. However, his journey to prove he is an actor has not been easy.

In a candid conversation with Indiatimes, Sharat Saxena talks about the horrific truth of Bollywood he has faced as an actor and his struggle after growing old.

Sharat was recently seen in Sherni where he played the role of Pinto Bhaiya, when asked about his initial reaction to the offer, he said:

I rarely have the opportunity to have such beautiful roles. So when the role was offered to me, I obviously wanted to do it.

Surprised by his response, we asked him if he had worked in the industry for almost 50 years, so what is the difficulty in not getting good roles despite his courage as an actor to whom he said:

This is a very strange situation that I am facing, I have always had this problem. The Indian mentality is that people like me who are muscular or athletic are not considered intellectuals, actors or even poets. Indian culture does not promote sports people as smart people. They are normally handled without a brain, which is why whenever there are good roles, the director always considers someone who looks like him. When it comes to hiring me for a big or meaty role, directors don’t consider me because they think I’m not someone who can fit in and I’ve been dealing with this for 50 years. And this trend is not going to go away, it will continue.



Adding further, he said, I gave up producers, directors and even the film industry. India has the most color conscious people in the world, we all know that. Black or dark people are not considered equals. You become very submissive to white people. Dark people are considered inferior and I have all these issues, I’m dark, I have curly hair, I’m muscular, and I look tough so all my good chances go like this.

We asked if being dark or muscular had ever bought him the leading roles, he claimed and said:

“The reason to become a hero, you have to look like a Greek god. If you don’t look like a Greek god but a Hindu god, you don’t get the role of a hero. But now things have changed. and thanks to the OTT platform, now you don’t need to look like a god to become a hero. You can look like an ordinary person, you can be an ordinary person and you can still have the main character on. OTT, so I have a lot of hope for the future now.

When asked if he had ever thought of retaliating against the unjust system, he said

“I would have loved to fight but I couldn’t afford it. You like to give it back to people but you should have a platform in which you can do it. In my situation I don’t have the tendency or the inclination. and go talk to tv channels and say please take my interview I want to say something mean about the movie industry. I can’t do it it’s too much effort and not worth it not worth it. So it’s always burned in me and it’s okay, I learned to live with it. You learn to live with it, you can say that I accepted my defeat. Because you can’t struggle with the sensibilities and culture of the whole nation.

Speaking of being accepted into the industry, Sharat said:

“In the movie industry, no one is really accepted. As long as you are successful, as long as people want to see you, you are accepted. But the day they don’t want to see you, you are unceremoniously kicked out, you’re just ignored and you walked out. And that’s the worst thing that can happen to any actor. Because an actor only survives when people want to see him. I’ve been in this industry for almost 50 years. years. Of which 30 to 35 years years I was only doing action. Then I got old and my hair turned white as I started to play the role of father.

The first movie I made as a father was Saathiya. People liked my job as they stopped in the streets to like me, and I realized that people liked my job and suddenly, from a fighter, I became an actor. So being called out as an actor after working 35 years in film is pretty depressing. But anyway, since that time people noticed my work and they realized that I used to do a good job earlier too.

Speaking about the struggle of being an old man in the industry, Sharat said:

“Another problem here is that there are no roles written for the elderly. You see any movie, there are no important roles written for an old man. not needed, they are just not in the script of the Hindi movie and therefore it has become very impo I train like a young man, I am in good physical shape as a young man, I colored my hair black, I have a black mustache, a black beard, so this is what I have to do to survive in the film industry because there is no other thing that I prefer to do. It’s the only job that I love, that I can do, and it’s the only job that I will ever do. It’s my life, it’s my dedication and I’m going to die doing this.

However, Sharat is hopeful that things will change due to the existence of OTT,

“But now I feel like I’m accepted, I’m accepted as an actor, I get main characters but I can never be a hero and that’s okay. However, I have high hopes for the OTT platform, because it is a very fair gaming platform for everyone You can be a superstar in a movie theater, but when you come to the OTT platform you have to compete with everyone including me too.

Before concluding the interview when Sharat was asked if he wanted to play a desirable role, to which he replied:

My only desire is that I want to do important roles. Like Pinto Bhaiya in Sherni, everyone wants to kill him after seeing the movie and that’s a good thing, “concludes with a laugh.

We hope the actor will get his due now or sooner.