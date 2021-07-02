Top Chef winner Gabe Erales reveals Comedor sacking allegations

Former Comedor Executive Chef Gabe Erales won the 18th season of Bravos Top Chef on Thursday night, a crowning glory of the preeminent culinary competition TV show.

As Eralesstar climbed, details emerged that the the starred chef was fired in 2020 from the modern Mexican restaurant for violating restaurant policies on harassment and discrimination. Although members of the “Top Chef” production team knew the details of the layoff, both through conversations with restaurant management and Erales, Bravo continued to broadcast the season featuring a winner who been fired just weeks after the show finished filming.

In December 2020, Erales did not respond to a request from the American statesman for the dismissal, but the El Paso native, who helped make the sophisticated downtown restaurant a place in the Austin360 Top 10 Restaurant Guide in 2019, along with Texas Monthly and Esquire magazine honors, confirmed details of her firing with the US statesman this week.

Erales admitted to having consensual sex with a female member of his kitchen staff in the summer of 2020 – then cutting off her hours in November after returning from recording the kings making cookery show in Portland in September and October. Erales said he cut the woman’s hours based on her performance, although Comedor’s chief partner Philip Speer told the US statesman he did not consider the work of the woman as reason enough for the hours to be cut off.

When the chefs left in December, the owners of Comedor said Erales had been fired for violating our policies and for behavior contrary to our values. In June, Speer told the Statesman that Erales had been fired for repeated violations of the company’s ethics policy regarding harassment of women.

After I came back from Top Chef, I made business decisions as a manager that affected this employee and turned out to be discriminatory and realized they were bad decisions, Erales told the Statesman this week. I have spent the past six months really reflecting on these mistakes and taking the necessary steps to be a better husband, father, leader and leader, through therapy, through spirituality.

Erales told the American statesman that although his physical relationship ended with the kitchen worker upon his return from Portland, he continued to communicate with her in an unprofessional manner.

The statesman does not name the employee due to the nature of the allegations. She declined to comment for this story.

A spokesperson for “Top Chef” declined to comment for this story. However, a source close to “Top Chef,” who requested anonymity because she was not authorized to comment publicly, told the American-Statesman that the show learned from Comedor in December that Erales had been fired for violating the restaurant harassment policy, but said the restaurant had not provided further details of the dismissal.

The source said Erales told the production team that he had a consensual relationship with a member of his kitchen staff, a relationship Erales told them ended in August, and that Erales said Helater cut employee hours. The source said that in addition to a pre-casting background check, the company looked at Eraless’ behavior on the set of Top Chef, found no problematic behavior, and decided to continue broadcasting the broadcast as expected.

There was no consideration of recutting the season, according to the source, who added that deleting the entire season would not be fair to the other 14 candidate chiefs and a production team that has endured the challenges of the pandemic for produce the show.

Asked about the details behind the shows ‘discovery of information about Erales’ dismissal and why the Top Chef season was allowed to air in the spring despite knowledge of his dismissal, a spokesperson for Bravo said the network had made no comment.

The revelations come amid a nationwide report on sexual harassment of female employees in various industries. A recent survey of women who work as waiters, bartenders or in other roles in the food industry, 70% of them said they had been sexually harassed by their employers, co-workers or customers, according to a CBS News article.

Erales, who plans to open the Yucatan-inspired Bacalar restaurant on Rainey Street in fall 2022, says he believes manager-employee relationships are very damaging to a work environment and certainly impact the success of the workplace. ‘a business, especially a kitchen’, adding that in the future, my position in a restaurant as an authority figure is important and I know that to improve our industry, creating a working environment positive and non-toxic begins with a plan of checks and balances that must be in place before the doors open.

The recently golden TV star, whose only previous job as an executive chef came during a short stint at Dai Due Taqueria in Fareground, says he has never had sex with other employees who reported directly to him at the Comedor or any other restaurant. He says his dismissal allowed him to focus on his responsibilities as an honest husband and focused leader.

I am even more grateful to the management team for applying their core values ​​in order to maintain a safe working environment, as I would not have been able to meet my personal challenges if this had not happened ”, Erales said.

Top Chef winner receives $ 250,000 from sponsor S.PellegrinoSparkling Natural Mineral Water, an article in “Food & Wine” magazine and an appearance at “Food & Wine” Classicin Aspen.