“The Forever Purge” review: the fifth film in the “Purge” series returns to its horror roots





This represents the fifth “Purge” movie released in 2013, which also spawned a cable series, and it is billed as the end of the franchise. Each sequel has played with the original model – about a totalitarian government creating a night every year where everything, including murder, is legal.

While portraying a dystopian vision, the base formula really does provide a license to make a zombie movie, without the corpse reanimation device. Instead, much like “The Walking Dead,” the horror lies in the monsters people can become when there is no law to hold them back.

“The Forever Purge” follows in these footsteps, while tackling provocative themes – US immigration policy, racism, the rise of white supremacy, class divisions – without delving deep enough to give them serious weight.

The film opens with husband and wife Adela (Ana de la Reguera, “Army of the Dead”) and Juan (Tenoch Huerta) traveling to the United States from Mexico, picking up 10 months later with the two employees, him working on a Texan ranch.

The patriarch of the ranch family (Will Patton) treats Juan well, which is not the case with his son Dylan (Josh Lucas), whose wife (Cassidy Freeman) is about to have a baby. The purge arrives, but instead of a sigh of relief the next morning, the violence and murder continues, with an obscure group staging a “purge forever.” These masked characters vow to rid the country of immigrants while targeting the wealthy – a dynamic that turns Dylan and Juan, and those around them, into heavily armed brothers in arms. As an example of how drama flirts with relevance without really braving it, the character of Lucas, faced with fanatical behavior towards Mexicans, insists he’s not racist but just thinks people should. stick to their own kind. But enough about that – and whether the answer deflects the charge – because there are more killings to be done quickly. Directed by Everardo Gout from a screenplay by franchise creator James DeMonaco, the politics surrounding the border – turned upside down with the collapse of the United States – also becomes a way to introduce a quick nod to current events. which takes a back seat. main, which is a pitched battle for survival. At the start of the film, a TV interview subject foreshadows what is to come, calling the purge a “virus” and warning that it “spreads, grows and mutates.” There is nothing subtle about the analogy or the idea that once triggered, such dark impulses are hard to contain. Like “The Hunt”, another Universal title whose attempt at violent social satire sparked controversy (prompting the studio to delay its release), the once too light politics of “The Forever Purge” deserve little, playing like a cynical exploitation of real world problems. Charitably, the producers of both deserve modest credit for wanting to tackle broader themes within an action framework. In each case, however, the main takeaway is the required delicacy and feel of loathing from these films, as well as the hope that this particular cinematic virus really goes away. “The Forever Purge” hits theaters July 2 in the United States. It is classified R.

