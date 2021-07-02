The monochrome makeup trend: 3 looks inspired by Bollywood super easy to create yourself!

Big ladies and Bollywood stars are embracing this trend, and so can you!

Makeup trends are constantly evolving and are most often symbolic of the times. The past year has seen the shift towards a more naturalistic approach to makeup and beauty standards. However, in 2021, natural appeal is more or less limited to your base makeup. With the transition of fashion and lifestyle trends towards vibrancy, youthfulness and a cheerfully expressive tone, some trendy makeup ideas have also surfaced.

One of those seemingly minimalist elements but creating a pretty powerful statement is the monochrome makeup trend. As the name suggests, monochrome makeup requires using only one color for both eyes and lips, and often even blush! This trend was born in perfect coordination with the tendency of heavy contouring to become obsolete, which gave way to new sculpting techniques. What makes monochrome makeup a worldwide hit is the use of much less product and the fact that you don’t have to be a professional makeup artist to be successful!

Time and time again, fashion rule books have strictly forbidden us to match anything (with the brief exception of denims versus denims) because it seems overly calculated and done. This makeup trend breaks all those rules because it looks super chic! As intimidating as using just one color may seem, we assure you that anyone can be successful! The easiest way to do this is to first recognize a neutral shade that naturally occurs on your face and undertones. This is the key to improving your facial features without looking visually.

Take a look at these 3 Bollywood beauties who have managed to dominate the monochrome makeup trend. We can even help you recreate them all very easily!

1. Janhvi Kapoors romantic red

If you have warm undertones you must try this look! The idea of ​​putting scarlet and red on your face might sound risky, but app is key! Have you noticed that even in a monochrome look, Jahnvi kept her most powerful and dramatic lips? She achieved this by using a scarlet lipstick heavily, but gets softer by applying the same shade to her lids, and a bit to her lower lash line for balance. She put the icing on the cake by using only mascara to add to the drama and not take away the monochrome element or the statement lips.

2. Khushi Kapoors Jolie in pink

This is a super cute monochromatic pink look that can match most Indian tones. Khushi channeled her inner Barbie doll aesthetic and pulled off this makeup with such ease! In this look, the focus is on her eyes. She used a shiny fuchsia pink all over her lids that is blended outward and upward, and lightly on her lower outer corner. The shimmering pink in the center of the lids creates the necessary dimension, the eyeliner and mascara accentuate the shape of her eyes and the black heart stamp steals the show!

3. Shy Brown Priyanka Chopras

For dark skin tones, this is a very flattering and naturalistic monochrome look. Priyankas’ red cheeks and soft brown lips are perfect and versatile enough to be worn in a professional setting or even on summer outings! She used a soft, matte lipstick all over the lip in her signature style, a matte brown bronzer to sculpt her cheekbones and give her skin a naturally red effect, and a brown eyeshadow only blended around the outer corner. of the eyes and the lower lash line.

