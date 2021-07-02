Entertainment
The monochrome makeup trend: 3 looks inspired by Bollywood super easy to create yourself!
Big ladies and Bollywood stars are embracing this trend, and so can you!
Makeup trends are constantly evolving and are most often symbolic of the times. The past year has seen the shift towards a more naturalistic approach to makeup and beauty standards. However, in 2021, natural appeal is more or less limited to your base makeup. With the transition of fashion and lifestyle trends towards vibrancy, youthfulness and a cheerfully expressive tone, some trendy makeup ideas have also surfaced.
One of those seemingly minimalist elements but creating a pretty powerful statement is the monochrome makeup trend. As the name suggests, monochrome makeup requires using only one color for both eyes and lips, and often even blush! This trend was born in perfect coordination with the tendency of heavy contouring to become obsolete, which gave way to new sculpting techniques. What makes monochrome makeup a worldwide hit is the use of much less product and the fact that you don’t have to be a professional makeup artist to be successful!
Time and time again, fashion rule books have strictly forbidden us to match anything (with the brief exception of denims versus denims) because it seems overly calculated and done. This makeup trend breaks all those rules because it looks super chic! As intimidating as using just one color may seem, we assure you that anyone can be successful! The easiest way to do this is to first recognize a neutral shade that naturally occurs on your face and undertones. This is the key to improving your facial features without looking visually.
Take a look at these 3 Bollywood beauties who have managed to dominate the monochrome makeup trend. We can even help you recreate them all very easily!
1. Janhvi Kapoors romantic red
If you have warm undertones you must try this look! The idea of putting scarlet and red on your face might sound risky, but app is key! Have you noticed that even in a monochrome look, Jahnvi kept her most powerful and dramatic lips? She achieved this by using a scarlet lipstick heavily, but gets softer by applying the same shade to her lids, and a bit to her lower lash line for balance. She put the icing on the cake by using only mascara to add to the drama and not take away the monochrome element or the statement lips.
Here are some things you can use to recreate her look
Maybelline New York Color Sensational Creamy Matte Lipstick 690 Siren in Scarlet
Don’t hesitate, apply it liberally on your lips to recreate Jahnvis’ bold lips!
Single Pearl Coloressence Eye Shadow in Scarlet Red
Take your eyeshadow brush and make sure you blend it well! You can layer the pigment more towards the outer edge of your eyelid to create definition, but keep the overall shine and layers to a minimum.
Maybelline New York Hypercurl Mascara Black
Enhance and flaunt bold lashes with this makeup look! This is an essential step in looking alive and not letting the scarlet be too overbearing.
2. Khushi Kapoors Jolie in pink
This is a super cute monochromatic pink look that can match most Indian tones. Khushi channeled her inner Barbie doll aesthetic and pulled off this makeup with such ease! In this look, the focus is on her eyes. She used a shiny fuchsia pink all over her lids that is blended outward and upward, and lightly on her lower outer corner. The shimmering pink in the center of the lids creates the necessary dimension, the eyeliner and mascara accentuate the shape of her eyes and the black heart stamp steals the show!
Here’s how you can get the look
Just Herbs Vegan Lip and Cheek Tint 06 Pink Forever
You can dab it on to recreate Khushis’ subtle lip and also use it minimally as a blush on your cheeks and the bridge of your nose.
Huda Beauty Rosegold Edition Textured Eyeshadow Palette
This is a great pigmented eyeshadow for any romantic pinks and golds you can imagine! For the Khushis look, you can use the Doll Face shades as the base color and Fling as the center of the eyelid reflection as well as the inner corner reflection.
Pinkiou Double Head Liquid Eyeline and Pen Pad
Among the many shapes of detachable stamps, this one also carries a heart! You can use it to create a similar winged liner and the heart stamp to complete the look.
3. Shy Brown Priyanka Chopras
For dark skin tones, this is a very flattering and naturalistic monochrome look. Priyankas’ red cheeks and soft brown lips are perfect and versatile enough to be worn in a professional setting or even on summer outings! She used a soft, matte lipstick all over the lip in her signature style, a matte brown bronzer to sculpt her cheekbones and give her skin a naturally red effect, and a brown eyeshadow only blended around the outer corner. of the eyes and the lower lash line.
Have the look
Lakme Cushion Matte Lipstick in Blush Pink
The creamy formula gives a matte finish, applies easily and is the closest shade to the one Priyanka is wearing in the picture!
Lip and Cheek Tint Nude Mocha Anour
You can use it as a subtle and easy bronzer for naturally red cheeks. You can even mix a bit of it into the lipstick if you want a subdued effect there.
Coloressence Nude Professional Eyeshadow Palette
You can use the dark brown shade for the outer corners of the eyelids, and maybe even the neutral beige mixed in from the inner corner a little cheat to get even lids in this look!
Your comment has been submitted to the moderation queue
Sources
2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/fashion/celebrity-style/monochrome-makeup-trend-3-super-easy-bollywood-inspired-looks-create-yourself-798272
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]