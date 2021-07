San Francisco-Based Bollynaach Dance Company Welcomes Internationally Renowned Bharatnatyam Artist Sanjana Mahindrakar | New

FREMONT, California, July 2, 2021 / PRNewswire / –BollyNaach, Inc. has opened its first Bay Area dance studio in Pleasanton in 2016. BollyNaach focuses on the growth of dancers in various styles of Bollywood and Indian dance, thus developing versatile dancers. BollyNaach strives to excel in creativity and unique artistic dance choreography. The institute teaches a wide variety of authentic Indian dance classes including Bollywood, Indian Classical, Bharatnatyam, Kathak, Odissi, Bhangra, Garba, Folk, Bollywood Belly Dance, Ballroom dance and others through experienced and talented instructors . Students will have the opportunity to perform in dance performances, community events and school recitals to showcase their talents. Advanced students may also aspire to join the team of talented dance professionals at the BollyNaach Dance Company. The productions of the Bollynaach Dance Company, for which Ms. Sanjana Mahindrakar will join as a choreographer or dancer, will include a number of projects and albums: Classical dance album – M / s. Sanjana Mahindrakar will record dance choreography for this project. Dance series Choreograph, coordinate group dancers, creative movement and actions for different clients and levels on a regular basis. Intensive Bharatnatyam Program M / s. Sanjana Mahindrakar will oversee a number of critical roles in this project, including composition, choreography and arrangements of the dancers, as well as dance production for the singles produced in the series. Annual dance show A number of roles in production and performance, including composition, choreography and arrangements of dancers, and dance productions, creative movements and actions. An interpreter of Bharatnatyam, understanding the aesthetic value of traditional culture as well as the beauty of contemporary sensibilities, Sanjana Mahindrakar is a talented young woman passionate about dance. Full of enthusiasm and love for art, she began learning Bharatanatyam at the age of eight and successfully completed her Arangetram under the able guidance of Guru Smt. Charmaine ann lazarus in 2014. She completed her training not only in Bharatnatyam as a form of dance, but also mastered various aspects of Bharatanatyam including Nattuvangam and chanting, with the support and encouragement of her guru. From participating in local competitions to proudly representing your country, India globally and for many international dance festivals, she has won numerous distinctions throughout her career. Despite being an active performer at several national and international level events, she has been very humble and down to earth and believes that practice and hard work are the only things that can make an artist feel good. . Media contact: Palvi Rose [email protected] 323-229-1562 www.bollynaach.com Show original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/san-francisco-based-bollynaach-dance-company-welcomes-on-board-internationally-recognized-bharatnatyam-artist-sanjana-mahindrakar-301324870.html SOURCE Bollynaach Dance Company

