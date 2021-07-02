For Riley Keough, playing Zolas Demon is all in the details

That much, Riley keough is well versed in on-screen representations of sex work. She directed the first season of the drama Starz The girlfriend experience, playing a law student turned upscale escort. And now in Janicza Bravos Zola, she lives in Stefania, the sinister stripper who waves to her unsuspecting colleague (Taylor paige) to a wild weekend in Florida.

Funny, I don’t know what it’s like to yell at everyone sex workers, but it keeps happening, says Keough VFs Katey rich at Little golden men. While this model may not be part of her plan, the actress says she is aware of the insight she offers to both herself and the audience. I’m so grateful that I had the opportunity to learn more about this world because it’s something I would never have explored otherwise, Keough explains. That’s the great thing about cinema is that you have two hours with someone you wouldn’t have spent time with otherwise.

In a large interview, Keough talks about embracing the demonic side of his characters’ Twitter feed origins and reflects on the harsh filming conditions on Mad Max: Fury Road. Before this conversation, Vanity Fairs David Canfield and Chris murphy join Katey and Joanna robinson, for a respective one on the best film of 2005 which passed away, brokeback mountain. The group also unboxes new rules for the Emmys and DGA Awards, as well as Zolabig screen output.

Listen to the episode above and find Little golden men on Apple Podcasts or wherever else you get your podcasts. You can also sign up to text with us at Sub textWe would love to hear from you.

Read a partial transcript of Riley Keough’s interview below.

I like the way you have described Stefani in the interviews as a very straightforward and straightforward demon, which I guess is something that came up with you and Janicza in the early conversations about the character. Was that the definition of her from the very beginning to take on this role?

As far as I can remember she has been referred to as a demon, she is an evil incarnation. It is complicated. He’s a villain, but all villains have had their fair share of trauma and hardship. So there too. So I try to sympathize with her as well.

So what were those first conversations with Janicza? Because I knew she was so excited for you to take on the role. She seemed so confident that you would and it seems like you went there pretty fearlessly too, even though this character is so mean and complicated that I can imagine a lot of people being scared of it. So, what has Janicza given you since the start of her performance?

I think to begin with, I was not afraid. I was not afraid because I trusted Janicza and I trust her vision and what she wanted to communicate. She’s brilliant, and in anyone else’s hands, I would have been scared. I think if I had been scared I wouldn’t have done it. I felt excited and honored to be working with Janicza and being a part of this story, this movie, and this adaptation. And it was like a moment and it was like something that I had never seen or read before. I just felt really excited and yeah I think I’m really doing my best in whatever I do to be brave and liberated and free and create the best version of whatever I do.