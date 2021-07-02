Aakanksha Singhs excited about collaboration with Nani once again | Bollywood

Work is the only thing that keeps us going. Covid has hit us all hard and now is the time to get back to work, says Aakanksha Singh, who filmed for a new OTT project.

Having worked with Telugu superstar Nani in Devadas (2018), Singh is happy to have bagged his next production, an anthology. Speaking about her association with Nani, she shares, He’s an amazing actor and so easy. I look forward to working with him. Now I am happy that we are working together. I was delighted to be on board this movie because it’s an anthology and on OTT. I knew I was going to do it at any cost. The stories in the film are beautifully written by Nanis’ sister, Deepthi Ganta, who is also the director of the film. I shot for the film and it was wonderful. She looks forward to three OTT projects this year, including the anthology.

Singh is happy that things are changing in the industry and that more content is focused on women. One of the reasons this project got started was because it had a writer-director and the stories are all about women. Gone are the days when women did not have an important role in projects. While we haven’t yet been offered any roles on a set, things have improved. Digital content has especially helped things and OTT is the future. Now writers are writing content for women and giving them powerful roles. Audiences will love a movie, if it’s good, and won’t watch whether it’s a hero or heroine-oriented subject. They are smart and don’t want a song and dance in every movie. They are looking for good content, she concludes.