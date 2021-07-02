Entertainment
Aakanksha Singhs excited about collaboration with Nani once again | Bollywood
Aakanksha Singh, who has three OTT projects in the works, explains why OTT is the future and how excited she is to be working with Telegu superstar Nani again.
UPDATED JUL 02, 2021 22:56 IST
Work is the only thing that keeps us going. Covid has hit us all hard and now is the time to get back to work, says Aakanksha Singh, who filmed for a new OTT project.
Having worked with Telugu superstar Nani in Devadas (2018), Singh is happy to have bagged his next production, an anthology. Speaking about her association with Nani, she shares, He’s an amazing actor and so easy. I look forward to working with him. Now I am happy that we are working together. I was delighted to be on board this movie because it’s an anthology and on OTT. I knew I was going to do it at any cost. The stories in the film are beautifully written by Nanis’ sister, Deepthi Ganta, who is also the director of the film. I shot for the film and it was wonderful. She looks forward to three OTT projects this year, including the anthology.
Singh is happy that things are changing in the industry and that more content is focused on women. One of the reasons this project got started was because it had a writer-director and the stories are all about women. Gone are the days when women did not have an important role in projects. While we haven’t yet been offered any roles on a set, things have improved. Digital content has especially helped things and OTT is the future. Now writers are writing content for women and giving them powerful roles. Audiences will love a movie, if it’s good, and won’t watch whether it’s a hero or heroine-oriented subject. They are smart and don’t want a song and dance in every movie. They are looking for good content, she concludes.
To close
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/akanksha-singh-s-excited-about-collab-with-nani-once-again-101625246450990.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]