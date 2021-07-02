Meet Ranjan Chandel, a small town boy who makes Bollywood big and inspires a lot with his poetic storytelling | Commercials Entertainment Film News





Director Ranjan Chandel, who recently directed a webcast “Grahan”, an epic love and relationship story set against the backdrop of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in India, is talking about him. Gaining attention from across the country, it creates a profound impact on the public. Speaking of Grahan’s success, Ranjan said, “The way so many viewers are pouring out love is a sense of satisfaction that the intensity with which he put on the show is finally resonating with the audience.” Asked about the trend seen on social media for overwhelmed audiences to write letters to him and for actors and people to write essays on the show, Chandel said, “I have received thousands of messages and many phone calls. from all across the country in all age groups with the overwhelming response that the show touched them deeply. This level of popularity is encouraging, and it indicates that there are a large number of viewers who want to find out what kind of films I want to make. ” The films Ranjan makes he writes himself and speaking of the touch of poetry in his cinematic style, Chandel said: “I spend most of my time reading literature and poetry from all over the world. and as a filmmaker, I want to tell stories of characters who are rooted in Indian soil, and I connect with the stories where I find great emotional value. Ranjan also said he is writing a love story which he will do next.

Born in a small town in Uttar Pradesh and raised in Kanpur, after asking about his trip to Bollywood, Chandel says that throughout his childhood and growing up he spent most of his time storytelling and listen to stories verbally. I remember my life only as stories. I came to Mumbai in 2011 and didn’t know anyone in this city and had no connection with the film industry. I only had stories with me, which I started to write, and which I used to go door to door in production houses to find work. It took me four years to find my first job when I met Anurag Kashyap, and he gave me a chance to work with him, and I learned the technicalities of film working with him. To understand the depth of cinema, I watched movies from all over the world and read their scripts. The work of Krzysztof Kieslowski (Polish director), Martin Scorsese (American director) and Mani Ratnam inspires me, said Ranjan. Prior to Grahan, Ranjan directed the film Bamfaad (2020), an underrated promising film and co-wrote films like Mukkabaaz (2017) and Juice (2017). Ranjan directed a short film, “Jaan Jigar” (2018), for which he won the “Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari Award” for best first film at the Mumbai International Film Festival 2018 organized by the Ministry of Information and Indian government broadcasting. Disclaimer: This article was produced on behalf of Ranjan Singh by the Times Internets Spotlight team.



