LeVar Burton’s nickname for the late actor Steve McQueen proves the “Jeopardy!” »The guest host is a living legend





If you feel like you’ve heard actor’s name LeVar Burton a lot lately, you’re not wrong. With Burton scheduled to host Peril! later this month, and her open desire to become the permanent face of the quiz, the TV personality is back in the spotlight. To say frankly The New York Times that “it’ll hurt” if he doesn’t become the show’s new host, Burton also shared the curious nickname that the late actor Steve McQueen allowed Burton to call him, revealing Hollywood’s fascinating past. the man who calls himself a “storyteller”. Actor LeVar Burton guest on “CBS This Morning” May 2021 | Clifton Prescod / CBS via Getty Images Burton has an impressive resume Burton became a household name at the age of 19 as Kunta Kinte in the 1977 TV miniseries Roots. From there he continued to appear in various TV shows and films, until he finally landed his next momentous role, that of Geordi La Forge on television. Star Trek: The Next Generation in 1987, a role he played until 1994. the Podcaster “LeVar Burton Reads” eloquently summed up the two roles for the Time saying, “There are times when I live my life as having been for a purpose. I look at Kunta. I look at Geordi. I was able to express humanity as a slave in the past and free in the future and do so as a completely liberated black man. It is a bit breathtaking. And, of course, there was Rainbow reading, the low-impact PBS children’s series hosted by Burton that introduced young people to the power of storytelling. Burton himself seemed a little surprised to find himself in the game though: “I mean, the idea that I’m still here 45 years later. Roots? Not only am I still here, but I always make a contribution. The nickname Burton had for McQueen In his conversation with the outlet, the actor referred to a conversation he had with the late Steve McQueen, who he had starred with in The hunter, McQueen’s last film before his death in 1980. Incidentally, Burton dropped the odd but gently intimate nickname he had for the star of The great Escape. “We were under the rails in Chicago,” he recalls. “A crowd had gathered, and I was being asked for autographs, and I was signing, and I looked over and Steves was talking to people, but he was not signing. Later that day I said to her, ‘Pappy, what’s the matter?’ “ Burton co-starred with McQueen in 1980s “The Hunter” Asked about the name, the actor explained that it was short for Butterfly, McQueen’s 1973 film. “This is my favorite Steve McQueen performance,” said Burton. “He called me Burty, and I called him Pappy.” The actor’s aspiration to host ‘Jeopardy!’ is no secret Since the death of Alex Trebek, the host of the classic quiz show, Alex Trebek, it’s been time to guess who will take on his role. For Burton, it’s not just a hope that he is to be made a permanent host. It is a longing wish and a long-held dream that he does not give up. “It’s hard to explain, but there is something in me that says [hosting Jeopardy!] makes sense, ”the actor said. “I feel like this is what I’m supposed to do. I watched Peril! more or less every night of my life since Art Fleming was the host. Peril! is a cultural touchstone, and for a black man occupying that podium is important. “ RELATED: Savannah Guthrie Was Touched By How Alex Trebek Is Loved And Missed By Danger! Personal: This is a family

