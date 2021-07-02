MUST READ! Discover the actors who were rejected by Bollywood but who were loved in the webseries

Here is the list of Bollywood actors who got less or no appreciation on the big screens but were liked on the OTT platform.

MUMBAI: Over time, we have seen incredible talent coming from the digital world. From little names to big names, every actor and character or receiving immense fan love is welcome to the series. Even the smallest roles receive the love of the fans like for example from Lalit of Mirzapur season 2 to Chellam mister of the family man season 2, each character gets noticed and receives all the love.

But that said, there are few names that have been shunned by Bollywood and are now receiving immense fan love on digital platforms.

Today we are going to talk about these Bollywood names that were rejected but were loved on the digital platform.

1. Divyendu Sharma

Pyar Ka Punchnama Divyendu actor Sharma had made us laugh in a few Bollywood movies, but over time he failed to make his mark in the Bollywood industry. The actor who has been seen in toilet movies like Ek Prem Katha, Batti Gul meter chalu, Chashme Baddoor despite having given incredible roles is less visible in Bollywood films, but the actor received the love of a man on the part of the fans when he was seen in the web series Mirzapur in the character of Munna. The character of Munna is one of the actor’s most beloved characters.

2. Kay Kay Menon

Whenever we have seen the actor in different Bollywood movies, the actor is without a doubt one of the most beautiful gems in Bollywood, but that said, he is seen very little in Bollywood movies. The actor got his immense appreciation when he was seen in the Special Ops web series.

3. Harshvardhan Rane

The actor who was immensely loved by fans in the film Sanam Teri Kasam is much less present in the Bollywood films. The film failed at the box office, but over time the film had immense love when it aired on television. Later, actor Harshvardhan Rane was seen in the Taish web series where he was highly regarded by all and his acting skills were again taken into account.

4. Rasika Dugal

Another Bollywood talent is actress Rasika Dugal. Over time we have seen some incredible films coming from the actress’ side, but she has never been appreciated for her contribution for 10 years. The actress was noticed and loved by fans with her web series Mirzapur where she played the character of Beena Tripathi.

5. Arjun Mathur

Arjun Mathur is a gem of an actor and that’s what we learned after his made in Heaven web series where the actor was seen playing the character of Karan. Before making his digital debut, the actor played a few character roles in a few Bollywood films where the actor was never recognized.

6. Amit Sadh

How to forget actor Amit Sadh who gave an incredible performance in web series like Breathe Season 1 and Breathe Into The Shadows, the actor was later seen in another web series Jeet Ki Zid. Before making his digital appearances, the actor made a few Bollywood films but never achieved this level of recognition.

7. Radhika Apt

Another talent that has been rejected in the Bollywood industry is Radhika Apte, we have seen the actress play some amazing characters in the Bollywood industry but she failed to make a place for herself in the industry. But over time, she has acquired an immense love for her digital work, in projects like Lust Stories, Ghoul, Sacred Games and others.

8. Jaideep Ahlawat

How can we forget one of the beloved characters given by actor Jaideep Ahlawat, Hathiram Chaudhari in the web series Paatal Lok? That said, prior to his digital debut, the actor was seen in negative characters in a few Bollywood films, but unfortunately failed to make his mark in the industry.

Well, these are the names that got less or no in the Bollywood industry but were immensely loved on the digital platform.

