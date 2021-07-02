The property of actor Dino Morea, Ahmed Patel’s son-in-law seized in a fraud case





Dino Morea’s assets worth Rs 1.4 crore were seized by ED in the Sandesara bank fraud case. Strong points Assets Worth Crores From Tied Dino Morea, DJ Aqeel, Irfan Siddiqui

The Directorate of Execution says it received money from the Sandesara brothers

Sandesara brothers accused of bank fraud of Rs 14,500 crore New Delhi: Multi-crore assets of actor Dino Morea, the late Congress President Ahmed Patel’s son-in-law and DJ Aqeel Abdul Khalik Bachoo Ali were seized in a case related to the 14,500 crore bank fraud of Rs by Gujarat based businessman the Sandesara brothers. According to the Directorate of Enforcement, which is investigating financial crimes, a money laundering investigation in the case uncovered transactions between the Sandesaras and Irfan Siddiqui, Dino Morea and DJ Aqeel. Investigations revealed that DJ Aqeel received Rs 12.54 crore from Sandesaras, Irfan Siddiqui received Rs 3.51 crore and Dino Morea received Rs 1.4 crore, they said. These transactions are considered to be proceeds of crime, the managing director said, adding that assets worth Rs 2.41 crore from Irfan Siddiqui, Rs 1.98 crore from DJ Aqeel and 1.4 crore Rs of Dino Morea were tied. “Out of 16,000 crore rupees considered to be proceeds of crime in the Sandesaras case, assets worth 14,521 crore rupees have been seized to date,” an ED official said. The case concerns a Rs 14,500 crore bank loan fraud allegedly by Sterling Biotech and its main promoters and directors – Nitin Jayantilal Sandesara, Chetankumar Jayantilal Sandesara and Deepti Sandesara – all of whom are missing. Nitin and Chetankumar are brothers and fled India in 2017 with others and are believed to be in Nigeria with authorities trying to extradite them. Investigators allege that this is a larger bank scam in volume than the Punjab National Bank fraud involving jewelers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. The Sandesara are also the subject of separate investigations by the CBI and the Income Tax Department for their alleged connection to prominent politicians and charges of corruption and tax evasion. The ED registered a criminal case related to the alleged fraud on bank loans on the basis of an FIR and an indictment filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Until his death last year, Congress leader Ahmed Patel was repeatedly questioned by the Enforcement Directorate about his alleged links to the Sandesara brothers.

