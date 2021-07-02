Entertainment
Elisa Donovan doesn’t blame Hollywood for eating disorders
Elisa Donovan doesn’t blame Hollywood for the eating disorder she battled while filming “Clueless.”
“Eating disorders are a lot more complex than being on a TV show and someone telling you to lose weight,” the 50-year-old actress told Page Six. “It’s not about that at all. And that’s the problem, people focus on the body. So when someone’s body gets healthier, they think they are healed and are doing well.
Donovan, who hilariously played mean girl Amber Mariens in the iconic 1995 teen comedy, called eating disorders “three diseases.”
“It’s mental, it’s physical, it’s emotional,” she explained. “It’s really much more than that. I think Hollywood has a bad reputation that way. If they certainly endorse certain behaviors that are not very healthy, for me that was not the cause. It was just the perfect place for me to be to allow it to continue.
Due to her own past, the Poughkeepsie, NY native said she felt “so passionate to be proactive in this area,” explaining that many people are recovering but “are living that half-life that doesn’t make it. that to survive and not to prosper ”.
“And I just found out that one of my soul’s goals is to bring that to the forefront of people’s minds and sort of demystify what it really is,” she continued. “And I want people to know that you can really recover and that you can have a full life and that you don’t have to be ruled by it. So whenever I am asked, I always talk about it, always.
Donovan laughingly confessed that she never imagined being asked about “Clueless” all these years later, but she is grateful to be “associated with something people love so much” to this day.
First of all… all the elements work, ”she said of the film’s stamina. “It’s a beautiful and really clever storyline. It’s a very well shot movie. The wardrobe is beautiful and very distinctive… It is incredibly specific but incredibly universal. As, through this specificity, he touches on this universality with which everyone can identify in one way or another.
Donovan, who is also known for playing Morgan Cavanaugh in “Sabrina the Teenage Witch”, has continued to act in recent years, but her most recent passion project is a book called “Wake Me When You Leave”.
“I started writing the book when all of these things came together very closely. My dad was diagnosed with cancer [in 2003], my tv show [‘Sabrina’] ended and my relationship ended with the person I thought I would marry. And then my father passed away, ”she recalls.
“Obviously, these are all really great moments in life. And it just turned my life upside down, and I went through those few years where I was really recovering and sorting out. And through this process, I started to write the book.
Donovan hopes the book will make people more comfortable discussing grief.
“We just don’t like to talk about these things,” she said. “We like things to be bright, happy and pretty. And, you know, it’s great and all, but that’s not really life. My experience has been the path to a truly full life, it is to incorporate all the elements of it; that kind of deep heartache and challenge has really made my life better. And I don’t know if anyone had told me that before, I would have believed it, but I certainly found it to be true.
