ED Ties Assets Worth Rs 8.79 To Bollywood Celebrities Including Actor Dino Morea





The Enforcement Directorate tweeted on Friday that it had provisionally seized movable and immovable property worth Rs 8.79 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the case fraud with banks by the Sandesara group.

With this the total attachments reached Rs 14,521.80 crore. The attachments include eight real estate, three vehicles and several bank accounts as well as mutual funds and mutual funds, he said.

The attached assets belong to Bollywood actor and director Sanjay Khan (Rs 3 crore), Irfan Ahmed Siddiqui (Rs 2.41 crore), famous disc jockey DJ Aqeel Abdulkhalil Bachooali (Rs 1.98 crore) and the Bollywood actor Dino Morea (Rs 1.40 crore). The Sandesara brothers are said to have transferred the assets to these four people to cover their bank fraud.

Brothers Sandesara Nitin and Chetan, along with the latter’s wife, Dipti, were declared fugitives last year under section 4 of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act because they were said to have fled India. Hiteshkumar Narendrabhai Patel, the Sandesaras’ brother-in-law, is also among the accused. The ED claimed that its investigation revealed that the Sandesaras had diverted crime proceeds of Rs 3 crore, Rs 1.4 crore, Rs 12.54 crore and Rs 3.51 crore to Sanjay Khan, Dino Morea, Aqeel Bachooali and Irfan Ahmed Siddiqui respectively. So far, the ED has filed four indictments and arrested four in the banking scandal. Previously, the ED had seized movable / immovable property for an amount of Rs 14,513 crore empty 08 orders of provisional seizure in connection with this case. With this attachment the total attachment in this case reached Rs 14,521.80 Crore. The total proceeds of crime in this case amount to more than 16,000 crore rupees, the agency added. Formerly based in Gujarats Vadodara, the Sandesara brothers started out producing and marketing tea and moved on to making gelatin used in the country’s pharmaceutical industry. By the time they fled the country after the CBI closed in on them in 2017, the brothers controlled as many as 340 companies, including 92 overseas, and were in the energy, construction and health, the groups being estimated at $ 7 billion. according to investigators. With the astronomical increase in their wealth, they lived in opulence, establishing lavish estates and hanging out with Bollywood stars. They also had private jets. In 2017, the New Delhi CBI charged them and their company with cheating and criminal conspiracy. ED officials later accused their company Sterling Biotech of illegally acquiring and laundering an estimated $ 700 million for the benefit of its promoters, including brothers Sandesara and Diptiben, wife of Chetan Sandesara, as well as their partner Hitesh Patel. The central agencies had said that the family businesses obtained the money by fraudulently obtaining loans from various Indian banks, amounting to more than $ 1.1 billion in 2019. This money was embezzled by shell companies that had associates and even staff of Sterling Biotechs like theirs. shareholders and directors. Meanwhile, there are reports that the Sandesara are now moving freely in Albania and Nigeria, where their businesses, including oil and construction, are booming. The Directorate of Execution (ED) alleged that it was a larger bank fraud in volume than the fraud of the Punjab National Bank (PNB) by the fugitive diamond dealers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, because it involves fraud to the tune of approximately Rs 16,000 crore. A consortium of banks led by Andhra Bank would have been duped, he said. The amount involved in the PNB case is estimated at around Rs 13,400 crore.

