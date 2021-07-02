‘Ride Share’ is a good vehicle for a major player | Theater

Ride Share by Reginald Edmund draws on the zeitgeist of our turbulent times. Based on the playwright’s experiences as a ride-sharing driver, some of which he posted on Facebook, the 100-minute monologue takes us on a very bumpy ride through the mind of a man taken to extremes and played to a T by Kamal Angelo Bolden.

Originally commissioned and produced by Black Lives, Black Words International Project, founded by Edmund and his wife Simeilia Hodge-Dallaway, the director, the show started life on Zoom in July 2020 with Bolden performing in his apartment using his laptop. as a camera and creating different places, moments and characters using different rooms, lighting and household objects.

The current world premiere, a digital co-production with Writers Theater, is a more sophisticated hybrid of theater and film, thanks to the imaginative work of cinematographer Tannie Xin Tang, set designer Alexandra Regazzoni, sound designer / songwriter / CHXLL Sounds mixer and editor Lesley Kubistal. The many camera angles make the action visually interesting, even when little is happening, and the soundscape draws inspiration from everything from tension-generating thriller tropes to the hits of Kendrick Lamar, our favorite rapper. hero.

That hero, or anti-hero, is Marcus, 33, a black man who recently married the love of his life Joselyn and has a high-paying job at a downtown Chicago company. The marriage cost $ 85,000, but he’s not too worried because today, after 12 years of dedicated service, he’s about to become a partner.

Or so he thinks.

Instead, he’s called into the boardroom and fired as a cost-cutting measure. Adding insult to injury, the youngest executive involved, Craig, a white man married to the boss’s niece, tells him to take this as a blessing.

Marcus begins driving for ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft to pay off debts and earn a living. He trades in his suit for a comfy black sweat and laments how small and dirty his Kia is. Working early mornings and evenings, separated by afternoons at home for sleeping and eating, he becomes a slave to the app’s tinkle, signaling another ride and obsessed with the ratings runners give him. He particularly hates being stuck in remote suburbs. He also does things like listen to the radio in Spanish in the hopes of learning more of the language and hanging out in the airport parking lot for higher fares.

Additionally, Marcus first hears about COVID-19 while in his car, prompting him to try putting up a plastic barrier, an exercise in frustration we feel with him. His conjectures about the rideshare company’s response to the pandemic and the reality add to the absurdity.

In addition to detailing the bewildering routine of his new life and the claustrophobia that prompts him to consider suicide, Marcus tells us anecdotes about his passengers and their often contemptuous, reckless, humiliating and even disgusting behavior. Race features often in these stories, and its attitude towards young white women can be problematic. On the other hand, he is so enamored with a beautiful and flirtatious black woman in a long white dress that he almost cheats on his wife and then is ashamed of himself.

Marcus isn’t alone when this happens, however, The Dark Rider, invisible to everyone but him, is right next to him, urging him to indulge his desires and take revenge for the abuse. The embodiment of rage over centuries of racial injustice, the Dark Rider is a complicated combination of devil and avenging angel for the millions who couldn’t speak for themselves.

Marcus first reveals the Dark Rider’s presence when he picks up a man on his way to the Palmer House hotel, whom he recognizes by his voice as Craig, the executive who fired him. Satisfied with himself and so condescending that he keeps calling Marcus by the wrong name, Craig would no doubt make anyone angry, but Marcus tries to keep his cool, even if the Dark Rider prompts him. to hit Craig’s face.

A second encounter with Craig leads to a violent climax and a rather surprising and hopeful ending. It is also worrying and not entirely conclusive.

Until then, Ride Share tells an iconic contemporary story, which is both a plus and a minus. I struggled to get in at first, as the situations and people Marcus described weren’t so captivating and his emotions were quite predictable, but Bolden’s varied, nuanced and calmly intense performance appealed to me.