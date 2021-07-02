Bollywood: What was the government’s decision that angered Farhan Akhtar and other actors





2 July 2021, 21:30 EAT It was updated an hour ago Quote Images, Getty Images Bollywood film producers in India are outraged by the rules proposed by the government, saying the government wants more censorship powers. The changes, if passed, would mean that the government could “reconsider” a film that had already been approved by the film commission before its release. Bollywood filmmakers say the new law is an attack on free speech. The films will not be released to the public until they are approved by the Mumbai-based board of directors, which has regional offices across the country. Bollywood filmmakers have battled censorship for decades. Many films have been banned and banned from theaters and festivals, forcing many directors to do the necessary reviews. The reasons are insulting or insulting claims in pornographic or sexually explicit songs or material that have generated much controversy. Filmmakers fear that new rules introduced by the BJP government led by Narendra Modi will complicate their work. This new law, known as the “new cinema law 2021”, gives the government the power to review upcoming films and previous films. Quote Images, Sonia recchia Photo caption, Farhan akhtar This means that the government can revoke the licenses of certain films – based on viewers’ complaints – even if the censorship board does not see them as a problem. Earlier this week, a group of actors and filmmakers sent a letter of protest to the government. The letter was signed by 140 members, including filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actors like Nandita Das, Shabana Azmi and Farhan Akhtar. They said the changes would cause more problems for film producers and film companies. “It also makes filmmakers powerless and vulnerable to threats from critics of their work.” However, Shyam Benegal, one of India’s most famous directors, said the proposed rules were “good and there were no major problems”. “If a movie is certified, that doesn’t mean it will last forever… So there are some things that were valid at one time and may not be valid today. So, remembering the movies [ dib u eegis kale] It doesn’t matter, ”Benegal told the Hindustan Times. Mr. Modi’s government has come under increasing criticism from human rights activists and opposition leaders who have been accused of censoring free speech and repression. The government also proposed new rules may apply to oolooga and social media businesses that exist on or provide content for a request by law enforcement agencies or the judiciary.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/somali/war-57684259 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos