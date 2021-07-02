10 longest periods of time an actor played the same movie character

While some may consider the tenure of MCU actors to be impressive, the 11-14-year careers of MCU heroes are just a blow to some of the actors on this list. Additionally, the X-Men have had impressive careers including Hugh Jackman as Wolverine for 18 years; although there is a small possibility that he will return for the MCU.

However, some franchises simply lasted longer than Fox’s X-Men or the MCU. Many actors throughout history have played the same character until their last days. Some pardoned characters that had been recast during reboots. Others have the potential to continue playing their respective characters for many years to come.

ten Most Fast & Furious and Rowan Atkinson cast as Mr. Bean in movies (21+)

It might surprise people that the Fast Furious The franchise has been around since 2001, which means that most of the cast in this franchise have been playing the same character for 21 years since the release of F9. There have been plenty of rumors that this franchise could cross over into the dinosaur world, so who knows how many years these characters will be around?

Plus, as Mr. Bean made his debut as a TV character, he eventually made the leap to the big screen. Although he hasn’t released a movie for many years, he actually appeared in the Chinese film. Best Funny Comedian: The Moviein 2017. He hasn’t made a movie appearance since, but Mr. Bean could always make a comeback.

9 The late Sean Connery as James Bond (22)

While there were seven different actors to play James Bond over the course of the 26 films, none were as iconic or had as many films as the late Sean Connery. Connery’s first appearance as Bond was in 1962 in the first James Bond film, Dr No, and his last was during the years 1983 Never say never, although David Niven once appeared in the role of James Bond between those films, but he did not fit.

While many fans would consider the classic Pierce Brosnan or even the latest Daniel Craig to be the best James Bond of the bunch, Connery created the character and no one has played Bond for this long. Connery’s role as Bond propelled him to international fame almost overnight.

8 Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt from Mission Impossible (28+)

With two more Impossible missionfilms already confirmed and in production, Tom Cruise’s tenure as Ethan Hunt will last 28 years when the eighth installment is released. As long as the films are successful and Hollywood continues to reuse old ideas, Cruise should be able to play Hunt for many years to come, provided he starts doing fewer stunts.

It’s rather impressive that a film known for its action-movie tropes and impossible shenanigans has remained relevant for nearly three decades. Cruise may have to stop doing his own stunts, but the franchise can continue as long as they keep making money.

7 Jeff Goldblum as Ian Malcolm of Jurrasic Park (30+)

Jeff Goldblum is a legendary actor, recently worshiped for his hilarious portrayal of the grandmaster in Thor: Ragnarok. However, he will soon be returning in a role in another iconic franchise in 2022. Goldblum first played Ian Malcolm in the sensational 1993 hit. Jurrasique Park and maintained its relevance by making cameos in the last Jurassic World restart the trilogy.

In addition, thanks to the following Independence Day, Goldblum also played the role of David Levinson for 20 years. With Goldblum alive and well and the two franchises either continuing or ripe for a sequel, Goldblum could play those roles for many years to come.

6 The late Leonard Nimoy as Spock in the Star Trek movies (35, including television)

The late great Leonard Nimoy was a fantastic actor who graced the big screen as Spock for 35 years before his passing. Fortunately, Nimoy was able to appear in the last Star Trekreboot of the film, giving him a much longer tenure than his fellow Starship Enterprise members.

Although it includes the franchise’s television broadcast, its legendary run as Spock is even longer.Star Trek television series, Nimoy has also withdrawn his role as Spock in a few animated series, including Futurama.

5 The late Desmond Llewelyn as James Bond’s Q (37)

Another James bond alum, the late Desmond Llewelyn portrayed Q for 37 years and only quit because he died. Q, short for Quartermaster, is essentially James Bond’s gadget expert. Llewelyn was the Quartermaster for every Bond from Connery to Brosnan, sadly coming before Craig’s tenure.

Llewelyn has appeared as Q in 17 Bond films as well as six video games for the franchise. He played the quirky gadget master like no one else could and really loved the role, continuing for every movie until his last appearance in 1999.

4 Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian from Star Wars (40+)

It is not surprising that one actor (or four) of the Star wars the franchise made this list since the series began in the 1970s. Billy Dee Williams began his Star wars tenureas Lando Calrissian in 1981. Lando is a good friend of Han Solo; in fact, if the latest movies are to be believed, he was actually the one who gifted Solo the Millennium Falcon.

Considering Star wars is still an ongoing franchise, there is still a chance for Williams to return as Calrissian in a future film. While Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino appears to have reprized the role of a young Lando, Williams could certainly return if Disney decided to expand the original story or even portray alternate versions of past characters.

3 The late Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia from Star Wars (41)

The late Carrie Fisher played Princess Leia until her last days and then a little beyond thanks to modern technology. However, it has been confirmed that she will not appear in any other films as it is fair to allow Fisher to rest.

Princess Leia was not only an iconic sex symbol, but also a powerful female character able to kick ass, take names, and look great while doing it. Kissing her brother was odd, but Fisher’s portrayal as Leia helped strong female characters become commonplace in movies and shows.

2 Harrison Ford as Star Wars Han Solo (43+) and Indiana Jones (42+)

Harrison Ford has been Han Solo for 43 years, but once the next Star wars the film inevitably calls for his presence, his streak as Solo will continue. In addition, by the release of the next film in 2022, Ford will also have played Indiana Jones for 42 years. Although if he continues to injure himself while doing stunts, he may be 43 when all is said and done.

Since his first appearances as Solo and Jones, Ford has become an international celebrity and has been the main character in numerous action films for more than four decades. While it’s clear his body is slowing down, if others can perform his stunts, Ford could easily represent Solo and / or Jones in his 70s.

1 Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker from Star Wars (44+)

Legendary Mark Hamill has been Luke Skywalker for 44 years since he last appeared in The Mandalorian on Disney +. Yes, The Mandalorian is technically not a movie. However, given the quality of the production, the budget of the series and how closely it relates to the existing Star wars movie franchise, it can be assumed that franchise shows on Disney + are considered movies. This can also be said about the amazing MCU shows posted on Disney +.

Hamill is a fan favorite and still appears to be in good health, so it’s possible he’ll stick around as Luke for a long time. With the success of The Mandalorian and rumors that Disney could remake the last one Star wars trilogy, there should be plenty of opportunities for Hamill to make meaningful appearances as Luke Skywalker in the near future.

